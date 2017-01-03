2016 River Forest Villager of the Year: Preserving River Forest's story through architecture
Franek led charge to put teeth into preservation ordinance
History is a collection of stories, little pieces of information that shape events and people. To River Forest resident Dave Franek, history also can help shape a community's fabric.
For nearly a decade, Franek has been dedicated to preserving those tidbits that have grown to play a more important part of River Forest's cultural legacy: its architecture.
"There's a broad consensus for preservation as an important part of this community. It doesn't happen in a vacuum," said Franek.
Wednesday Journal's River Forest Villager of the Year, Franek has been on the Historic Preservation Commission since its inception in 2008. He was its chairman from 2010 until last May as the commission accomplished two important achievements: creating a list of the community's significant properties list and adding teeth to the village's preservation ordinance.
Prior to that work, preservation in River Forest took a back seat to concerns over property rights. The commission's work and heightened concerns over damaging the community's architectural heritage have brought a new level of appreciation for the role preservation can play.
Franek's leadership, persistence and hard work was key to making that happen, fellow commissioners and village officials say. Franek was instrumental in leading the effort to ensure that through education and awareness, existing historical properties will continue to be "jewels" in River Forest, according to Village Administrator Eric Palm.
"It was a journey. He did a great job explaining why we were doing this and why this was important for future of the village of River Forest. We appreciate this now and will in the future," Village President Catherine Adduci said.
Franek leads by example. His work and dedication inspired Tom Zurowski to carry the torch as chairman of the commission.
"Laurel [McMahon, the commission's first chair], laid the foundation, Dave built some real sturdy walls and my job is to put the roof on this house," said Zurowski.
Franek said he and his wife were surprised there was no effective preservation when they moved to River Forest in 1999.
He attended public hearings to support the drafting of a preservation ordinance in 2005 and came away more strongly persuaded of its urgency, said McMahon. After heated meetings and discussion among trustees, the ordinance was adopted in 2007; the commission formed a year later.
The commission's first major challenge was to study and catalogue the community's architectural diversity. Copies of lists of significant properties were available, but few records explained why the buildings on them were important.
Franek spearheaded the massive undertaking of determining which of the 2,000-plus homes were historically and architecturally notable. After 18 months of research and review, with the assistance of the Lakota Group, the commission found that just under 300 homes met the criteria; the information was catalogued, creating the present database.
"This is a living, breathing tool that can be used into the future," Franek said. "If people have information about their homes and provide it to the commission, we'll try to verify it … and add it to the database."
As nearby communities began struggling with teardowns, residents feared River Forest would be next when the Vilas House came down in 2009. After the survey was completed, Franek said the commission's attention turned to strengthening the ordinance.
Fellow commissioners said Franek, a commercial real estate lawyer with a lot of experience crafting real estate agreements, took on the task of poring through preservation ordinances from communities inside and outside of Illinois and then rewrote and redrafted the ordinance.
"We have an extraordinary collection of buildings that deserve some thoughtful protection or, at a minimum, not demolished without a lot of forethought and opportunity to look at reasonable alternatives," Franek said.
That framework was a hallmark of one of the amendments.
The urgency for protections came in the summer of 2015 as the Victor House, also called the Mars Mansion, came under threat of demolition. Residents packed the community room at village hall imploring commissioners to preserve the estate. But the Mars Mansion, too, was demolished to make way for new construction.
Fellow commissioners credited Franek for building consensus inside the commission and getting the support of both the community and the village's board of trustees for a stronger preservation ordinance.
Factors that worked in Franek's favor were his patience and his ability to allow all sides to express their opinions, said David Raino-Ogden, a commission member.
"One of his strengths is his open-mindedness," Raino-Ogden said. "He realizes people have different opinions. He always erred on the side of letting everyone express their views and hearing everything rather than cutting people off."
Trustees went on to approve the new amendments in March 2016.
With the commission now engaged in education and outreach, Franek will focus on explaining the ordinance to the real estate community. One aspect of preservation that could be tackled in the future is finding ways of building into the database personal information about the community.
"That's preserving part of the past, too," he said.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Season of Giving 2016
|
Now is the time to make a difference in your community! Click here for details...
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Way to go, Monica! Thank you for your dedication.
By Ellen Edwards
Posted: January 3rd, 2017 4:09 PM
Good choice. Ms Sheehan certainly was a significant...
By Jenna Brown Russell
Posted: January 3rd, 2017 4:05 PM
Seems to me that the WJ avoided the names of...
By John Butch Murtagh
Posted: January 3rd, 2017 2:13 PM
@ Barbara Joan - It looks to me like Donald Trump is...
By Ray Simpson
Posted: January 3rd, 2017 9:06 AM
it's lack of any success stories despite...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: January 3rd, 2017 8:29 AM
Ray: I would say that the federal unions have served...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: January 3rd, 2017 12:05 AM
@ Bruce - I have always believed that when union reps...
By Ray Simpson
Posted: January 2nd, 2017 11:04 PM
Tom: Tasty Dog was beloved while in their old venue...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: January 2nd, 2017 10:27 PM
Tasty Dog was beloved ? Not even close, and the story...
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: January 2nd, 2017 10:13 PM
Ray: You have every right to criticize the Federal...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: January 2nd, 2017 8:21 PM