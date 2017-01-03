2016 River Forest Villager of the Year: Preserving River Forest's story through architecture

Dave Franek has been on the Historic Preservation Commission since its inception in 2008. He was its chairman from 2010 until last May as the commission accomplished two important achievements: creating a list of the community's significant properties list and adding teeth to the village's preservation ordinance. | WILLIAM CAMARGO/Staff Photographer

The team went further than any other boys or girls team in the 65-year history of the existence of River Forest Little League. The roster included Emma Brandt, Lucy Goodwin, Maddi Grant, Alyza Hernandez, Jessica Hoffman, Brinkley Kita, Ella Kuenster, Bailey Nicholoff, Grace O'Brien, Alexa Padula, Alex Prouty, Natalie Saltzman and Coura Sullivan. Coaching staff included manager Mike Grant and coaches Brian Kita, Joe Padula and Bryan Hoffman.

The River Forest 2016 12U Girls Little League softball team came within one game of advancing to the Little League World Series in Portland, Oregon.

The effort also would have preserved the current half-day program for families that prefer it. The school board again rejected it, saying it was too costly, there was no evidence of the need and there wasn't space to house it.

Allison Jack led a drive to get River Forest Elementary School District 90 to consider a full-day kindergarten option for families. An educator, Jack and other parents presented evidence in their attempt to convince board members of the value and the need.

In addition to speaking out at board meetings, Gorman organized an online petition drive to give the concerns of residents in the area more attention.

Maureen Gorman helped lead the push to get restrictions regarding eminent domain included in the ordinance that created the Madison Street Tax Increment Finance district.

By Deborah Kadin

History is a collection of stories, little pieces of information that shape events and people. To River Forest resident Dave Franek, history also can help shape a community's fabric.

For nearly a decade, Franek has been dedicated to preserving those tidbits that have grown to play a more important part of River Forest's cultural legacy: its architecture.

"There's a broad consensus for preservation as an important part of this community. It doesn't happen in a vacuum," said Franek.

Wednesday Journal's River Forest Villager of the Year, Franek has been on the Historic Preservation Commission since its inception in 2008. He was its chairman from 2010 until last May as the commission accomplished two important achievements: creating a list of the community's significant properties list and adding teeth to the village's preservation ordinance.

Prior to that work, preservation in River Forest took a back seat to concerns over property rights. The commission's work and heightened concerns over damaging the community's architectural heritage have brought a new level of appreciation for the role preservation can play.

Franek's leadership, persistence and hard work was key to making that happen, fellow commissioners and village officials say. Franek was instrumental in leading the effort to ensure that through education and awareness, existing historical properties will continue to be "jewels" in River Forest, according to Village Administrator Eric Palm.

"It was a journey. He did a great job explaining why we were doing this and why this was important for future of the village of River Forest. We appreciate this now and will in the future," Village President Catherine Adduci said.

Franek leads by example. His work and dedication inspired Tom Zurowski to carry the torch as chairman of the commission.

"Laurel [McMahon, the commission's first chair], laid the foundation, Dave built some real sturdy walls and my job is to put the roof on this house," said Zurowski.

Franek said he and his wife were surprised there was no effective preservation when they moved to River Forest in 1999.

He attended public hearings to support the drafting of a preservation ordinance in 2005 and came away more strongly persuaded of its urgency, said McMahon. After heated meetings and discussion among trustees, the ordinance was adopted in 2007; the commission formed a year later.

The commission's first major challenge was to study and catalogue the community's architectural diversity. Copies of lists of significant properties were available, but few records explained why the buildings on them were important.

Franek spearheaded the massive undertaking of determining which of the 2,000-plus homes were historically and architecturally notable. After 18 months of research and review, with the assistance of the Lakota Group, the commission found that just under 300 homes met the criteria; the information was catalogued, creating the present database.

"This is a living, breathing tool that can be used into the future," Franek said. "If people have information about their homes and provide it to the commission, we'll try to verify it … and add it to the database."

As nearby communities began struggling with teardowns, residents feared River Forest would be next when the Vilas House came down in 2009. After the survey was completed, Franek said the commission's attention turned to strengthening the ordinance.

Fellow commissioners said Franek, a commercial real estate lawyer with a lot of experience crafting real estate agreements, took on the task of poring through preservation ordinances from communities inside and outside of Illinois and then rewrote and redrafted the ordinance.

"We have an extraordinary collection of buildings that deserve some thoughtful protection or, at a minimum, not demolished without a lot of forethought and opportunity to look at reasonable alternatives," Franek said.

That framework was a hallmark of one of the amendments.

The urgency for protections came in the summer of 2015 as the Victor House, also called the Mars Mansion, came under threat of demolition. Residents packed the community room at village hall imploring commissioners to preserve the estate. But the Mars Mansion, too, was demolished to make way for new construction.

Fellow commissioners credited Franek for building consensus inside the commission and getting the support of both the community and the village's board of trustees for a stronger preservation ordinance.

Factors that worked in Franek's favor were his patience and his ability to allow all sides to express their opinions, said David Raino-Ogden, a commission member.

"One of his strengths is his open-mindedness," Raino-Ogden said. "He realizes people have different opinions. He always erred on the side of letting everyone express their views and hearing everything rather than cutting people off."

Trustees went on to approve the new amendments in March 2016.

With the commission now engaged in education and outreach, Franek will focus on explaining the ordinance to the real estate community. One aspect of preservation that could be tackled in the future is finding ways of building into the database personal information about the community.

"That's preserving part of the past, too," he said.