Rush emergency department advances
State review board approves hospital expansion plan
Rush Oak Park Hospital announced this week that it has received approval from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board for its proposal to build a 55,000-square-foot emergency department on its Oak Park campus.
The state review board approved the hospital's certificate of need application, paving the way for Rush to begin filing construction permits with the village of Oak Park.
The new emergency department, which will be located at the corner of Maple Avenue and Madison Street, will replace a five-story Oak Park Medical Arts Building, which originally served as a nursing school dormitory.
The $30 million emergency department will replace the existing emergency department, which was built in 1969 to handle roughly 15,000 patients annually.
Rush noted in a press release that it currently serves 37,000 patients a year. That number is growing every year, and the new facility will help accommodate the increasing demand and "meet contemporary emergency care standards."
"With consistent patient volume increases in our emergency department over the years, the need for a larger and more modern facility has been a priority," Rush Oak Park Hospital President and CEO Bruce Elegant said in the press release.
Construction is expected to begin in spring and be completed by late 2018 or early 2019.
"This project is another example of Rush's commitment to building or upgrading new infrastructure in order to continue to provide the best health care possible for our patients," Rush President Michael Dandorph said. "A state-of-the-art emergency facility at Rush Oak Park Hospital makes best use of the high-quality emergency services Rush provides."
CONTACT: tim@oakpark.com
David Hammond Facebook Verified
Posted: January 27th, 2017 9:54 PM
Went to West Sub today, with an appointment. Got there early, waited 2 hours, doctor never saw me, I left.
Bruce Kline Facebook Verified
Posted: January 27th, 2017 6:23 PM
Not to discount what Frank or Natalie have to say. West Sub is in my opinion a dump. No doubt. And my impression of OaK Park based upon a limited sampling size is not much better. But if one was to go to some of the high profile local prestigious hospitals such as Loyola or Rush Press St Lukes or even that hospital to the stars (such as they are in Chicago) Northwestern, your wait might be up to eight hours! The point is that ERs are for emergencies. So if you go to one with an ear ache for instance, and are next in line to be seen, but all of a sudden a guy with chest pain comes in, well he gets seen and you don't. And then if a guy with sudden onset of weakness comes in, well he gets seen and you don't - again! And that is how it goes. The ER care model is good (I think) for urgent and emergent care. Otherwise it sucks, even at the best - as you found out!
Frank Patterson from Oak park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 27th, 2017 5:30 PM
Last time we went to West Suburban emergency room,we left after 4 hours without seeing anybody. The next day my wife got a cheery call, following up on my visit and if She was feeling better
Natalie Stein Facebook Verified
Posted: January 27th, 2017 5:14 PM
I hope this turns out better than West Suburban's emergency room expansion which, is a joke. West Suburban is horrible with poor staffing from the ER physicians on down and, with so many specialists leaving West Suburban the number of patients who must be transferred to other hospitals is very high. Hopefully this will be well run and be an ER that actually serves the Oak Park residents.