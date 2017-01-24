The tide is turning against red-light cameras

Another great article [Easy money, News, Jan. 18]. Anyone reading your two articles could not possibly conclude the cameras are about safety. Red-light cameras are never about safety; they are only about money.

And note that many venues prohibit contracts that pay the vendor on a percentage or a per-ticket basis because that gives the vendor an almost-impossible-to-resist incentive to do everything possible to increase the ticket rates — regardless of fairness, safety or justice.

FYI: Napa, California voted to end their RLC program last week, making at least 80 California communities that have ended or banned RLC programs. There are just 32 programs now, in a state that once had over 100.

PIRG did a major report on such abuses in 2011 (http://www.uspirg.org/reports/usp/trafficcamreport).

James Walker

National Motorists Association

Ann Arbor, Michigan