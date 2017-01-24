The not-so-simple life

By Tim Rice

One View

The unprecedented election of a president like Donald Trump was a product of modern-day laziness.

In our internet-crazed society, we demand instant answers. We read the titles of articles but spare ourselves the burden of actually reading the articles. "Alien Panda Gives Birth to Twins" sounds reasonable.

When I was a parochial school kid, our demanding teachers gave us complex projects. These assignments required actually walking to a library. Once there, I handed a scribbled note to the ancient librarian who scrolled through a secret code that looked similar to this: MD 720.897.

Safeguarding the sacred MD 720.897 in my sweaty hands, I first glanced at the um … more lowly racks … AB … FQ … KA and so forth. Unable to contain youthful curiosity, I browsed these uncharted aisles. Inevitably, a book concerning cowboys, ghosts or space ships would catch my eye and I would plop down and read. I would tire of this in an hour or so and continue my journey ... before finally reaching the MD 720.897 Mecca.

And there they were: the dreaded texts concerning the brain. Yes, the brain. That is what I chose for my project ... I mean ... yes … the entire human brain ... not part of the brain as my teacher, a wise, elderly nun had suggested, but a 10-page double-spaced, topic-sentence-laden, footnote-riddled report, topped off with an exquisite bibliography.

I grabbed books by bundles. I almost tripped rushing to the nearest unoccupied desk. I breathlessly dropped the books on the table, producing a powerful thud, which jolted my book-reading brethren, and elicited the proverbial scornful "hush" by the librarian.

OK, enough with the visuals and let's get back to what's really important: i.e. the problems of my project, the gist being that the report was due in two days, complete with a papier-mache model of the cerebellum and its less significant connecting parts.

This kind of work is archaic compared to today's standards. I had to open books and turn pages. I then wrote notes that I gleaned from the books onto an actual legal pad. I then re-read the text, re-read my notes, and wrote an outline. And after three hours of repeating these steps — interspersed with passages of Hopalong Cassidy — I was done.

Two sleepless nights later, with papier-mache goo still fresh on my hands, I delivered my paper to my shrewd and scrupulously fact-checking Ursuline nun.

So what is the point of all this?

The point is that so many of us have become exasperatingly impatient, cerebrally lazy, and not willing to question that which is questionable.

So if you're feeling a bit sad about the election, do this: Visit a library, read novels with no punctuation, spend an afternoon listening to Garrison Keillor, visit an art museum, attend a poetry reading, smell the flowers (I'm not being flippant, I mean smell actual flowers).

You see, folks, the Trumpettes' work is easy and our work is hard. But there is a payoff: just like the arduous works of Aristotle, Gershwin and Shakespeare, they last.