Seventeen for 2017

By Mary Kay O'Grady

AGING DISGRACEFULLY

I need to put aside my "dystrumpia" and concentrate on some of the good people I know, or know of, this year.

My nephew Mike Weber is an all-around guy's guy, raised in Wisconsin, sports lover, etc. He told me this summer that although hunting with his dad was a big part of his youth, he was giving it up because "I love animals and I don't want to kill them."

Madge and Terry Laitala ran an Oak Park daycare/preschool called The Sunshine House, which was an absolute marvel of inventiveness and love. My grandchildren were fortunate to attend. We said goodbye to Terry this year, a real loss.

I've known Marsha Lehman for 40 years, since we were neighbors in the Washington D.C. area. Our kids are older now than we were then. My best friend is someone who, if I killed someone, would assure me it was the right thing to do. On the other hand, I would not ask her to help me bury the body because I wouldn't want her to get mud on her Ferragamo boots.

Speaking of Washington, I never understood why Martin O'Malley, former mayor of Baltimore and governor of Maryland, didn't do well in the Democratic primaries. Everything he said made sense; I think he would have been the stronger Democratic candidate for president.

I'm lucky to call Nan Hammond and Paulette Cary friends. They're two of the busiest people I know — lovers of theatre and travel — but to be friends of theirs is to know there's someone out there who will keep in touch, reach out and lend a hand.

Almost as soon as she moved here five years ago, Paula Waldron went to the park district and asked to start an art appreciation class for seniors, including art-related trips. Her research is extensive and her warmth and humor are infectious.

Speaking of art, Ed McDevitt is a pillar of the Chicago Architecture Foundation and created Public Art Chicago, which catalogs public art and provides an app that will give you information on your phone when you're near a significant piece of public art. He sings, too.

Sally Kidwell is a gifted pianist, composer and vocalist, but when she writes about her religious beliefs, it makes me forget about all the intolerance in the name of religion.

Joyce Novack runs the pulmonary therapy program at Rush Oak Park Hospital. Her warmth, compassion and expertise are unparalleled in people I run across in the medical community.

You may not realize it, particularly those of you who hang out on this paper's online comments page — do any of you actually have jobs? — but Dan Haley (the head) and Ken Trainor (the heart) make this paper extraordinary, and they have the awards to show it. Dan's dogged commitment to keeping connections with the West Side and Ken's constant search for our better angels are a powerful combination. Consider this a warning. Buy the damn paper!

I have to applaud super WJ education reporter, and editor of the Austin Weekly News, Michael Romain. What a year he's had! Reporting on education is never easy, but with the pool referendum, it could not have been more complicated and convoluted. He did a terrific job. Bravo, Michael.

What in the world is better than a good massage? There's a masseuse in Oak Park named Nancy Hess who is superb. She takes time to find out all about you and her massages are simply heavenly.

I have met Mary Ann Brown of Hephzibah, but I don't really know her. When I was a CASA volunteer, a child in one of my cases was sent there and I breathed a sigh of relief because I knew the care would be extraordinary. It was. Thank you, Mary Ann, and everyone at Hephzibah.

Finally, I have my children and grandchildren, Rob, Su and Addie; Meg, Kirke, Jackson and Lucy. We occasionally get on each other's nerves (is it too much to ask that they call me every day?) but in a crisis, everything falls into place and the love flows.

Maybe this year we can cut down on the crises.