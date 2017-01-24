Right-turn-on-red tickets protect pedestrians

Red-light cameras enforce the consequence of not obeying the law, which is to come to a complete stop at the stop bar before turning right on red. They are not predatory and arbitrary, especially in a community where so many people walk. Those who disagree should try walking around for a couple of days. Walking is my main mode of transportation. I walk most places and I walk most days and I am at the mercy of drivers who do not follow the laws.

Last week, James Walker, executive director of the National Motorists Association referenced a 1992 study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. He writes, "Yes, a slow rolling stop is a technical foul … but in almost every case the drivers looked carefully enough to avoid conflicts of right of way. …" The study also found that pedestrians and cyclists were involved in 22 percent of right turn on red crashes and 93 percent of those crashes resulted in injury for the walker or biker.

Going back to Mr. Walker's statement, first of all, "almost always" avoiding a crash isn't good enough. I do not want anyone to be the one Mr. Walker seems to feel is OK to sacrifice. Second of all, I believe that the crashes were avoided, but I don't believe that is because the motorist avoided the crash. As a pedestrian, I am constantly jumping out of the way of right-turners who are just not looking for me. They are looking for cars.

It is rare for a driver to look all the way to the sidewalk. Instead, they turn their heads just far enough to see if there is anything in the road that may get in their way. In fact, it happened on my walk home from the train today. I was in the crosswalk on a green. The right turner in question couldn't see me because I was blocked by the truck in the left lane. The driver rolled right over the stop bar and into the crosswalk. If I hadn't jumped back, he would have hit me. The driver gave me a dirty look. This is the norm, not the exception.

Driving is a privilege, not a right. There should be real consequences when drivers do not follow laws. A real consequence for me is getting hit by a car. Safe drivers stop completely at the stop bar (at a red light or a stop sign) and then look for pedestrians, cyclists, and other vehicles before moving forward. Unsafe drivers (in this case those not following the law) run the risk of, at the least, a ticket — and at the most, of taking a life.

Pamela Brookstein

Oak Park