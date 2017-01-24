Red-light cameras deter right turn on red

I appreciated the well-researched and reported articles about the Harlem Avenue gold mine [A street paved with gold and Easy money, News, Jan. 11 and 18]. River Forest's hypocrisy pretending the Harlem/Lake and Harlem/North Avenue lights are there for safety, when they are really there for revenues, is egregious. As the article reported, there are few safety threats from rolling right turns.

There is another negative repercussion of this practice, not mentioned in the article: these cameras and the tickets they generate have effectively eliminated the legal practice of "right turn on red after complete stop" at those intersections. Motorists in the southbound right-turn lane at Harlem and Lake simply sit there the entire cycle, wasting gasoline and time, with absolutely no reason to not turn right. They are intimidated by the "red light photo enforced" sign — and probably by a ticket they received for a rolling right turn — and they fail to realize that there is no sign that says "no right turn on red." Coming to a complete stop at that intersection, and then safely turning right, is legal! You will not be ticketed if you stop, look for pedestrians, and then turn right.

I would like to see one of two remedies:

1) Get rid of the cameras altogether, or

2) also post a "Right turn after stop" sign to let people know that they don't need to sit there and burn gasoline. I have no problem with bringing more revenue into village coffers if they are not doing so under false pretenses. Rolling stops are illegal; right turns on red after a complete stop are not illegal.

Larry Mitchener

River Forest