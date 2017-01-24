Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
Police search for two following discharge of firearm

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

Oak Park police are searching for two men, one of whom fired a gun in a store in the 100 block of Chicago Avenue at 5 p.m. on Jan. 14. Video surveillance shows one of the two men firing a handgun, but a police summary report did not specify which man. The discharge of the firearm caused customers to run in all directions and the two men were observed pointing handguns around before re-entering the light-colored SUV in which they arrived and leaving the scene westbound on Chicago Avenue. They were described as black males, one between the ages of 18 and 21, wearing matching multicolored or camouflage-colored jacket and pants with a blue hooded sweatshirt underneath, and the other with facial hair and wearing a black hat and all dark clothing. 

 

Armed robbery

A woman was robbed at gunpoint in the 200 block of South Humphrey about 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 18. A black man about 20 to 25 years old, with a thin build, short black hair, brown eyes and wearing a black knit cap and dark jacket approached the woman in her backyard by the garage service door. The man then pointed a black and silver handgun with green lights and said, "Give me your money." She handed over $100 and the man left the scene.

An armed robbery occurred in the 900 block of South Elmwood at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 18. One man, described as wearing a white and gray facemask and a white sweatshirt and blue jacket struck the victim in the head, while a second person, for whom police had no description, pushed the victim, whose gender was not identified by police, to the ground. They stole the victim's keys, wallet, cellphone, and backpack and then left the scene on foot.

 

Burglary to garage

A garage was burglarized in the 1000 block of North Euclid sometime between 10 a.m. on Jan. 15 and 9 a.m. on Jan. 16. The burglar entered through an unlocked door and stole power tools valued at $1,862.

A garage was broken into in the 1000 block of North Euclid sometime between 10 a.m. on Jan. 15 and 9 a.m. on Jan. 16. The burglar stole multiple tools valued at $1,863.

 

Burglary from motor vehicle

A work vehicle was burglarized in the 1000 block of Forest Avenue sometime between 10:30 and 11:14 a.m. on Jan. 18. The burglar entered through an unlocked door and stole power tools valued at $1,100.

A man came out to his vehicle in the 1000 block of North Boulevard about 6:01 p.m. on Jan. 19 to find a young man sitting there. The man was described as a white man between the ages of 14 and 21, tall, with a thin build and wearing a dark coat over a red hoodie. As the owner approached the vehicle, the man sitting there fled the scene. A pair of Adidas shoes, Burberry sunglasses and a bottle of Lacoste cologne were missing from the car. The items were valued at $680.

A catalytic converter was stripped from a red 2004 Honda CRV in the 400 block of South Harvey sometime between 8:50 a.m. on Dec. 16 and 5:38 p.m. on Jan. 19. The loss was an estimated $350.

 

Residential burglary

A residence was burglarized in the 500 block of North Ridgeland sometime between 9 a.m. and 3:05 p.m. on Jan. 19. The burglar used a pry tool to the rear door of the residence to gain entry. They ransacked the bedrooms, kitchen and basement and stole three laptops, keys, jewelry, a duffel bag and an Xbox. The loss was an estimated at $19,640. 

 

Burglary arrest

Andres Garcia, 30, of the 2200 block of North Scott Street in Melrose Park, was detained by the victim of a residential burglary at 8:28 a.m. on Jan. 18. He was arrested in the 1000 block of Forest and taken to the Oak Park Police Department for processing.  

 

Motor vehicle theft

A green 2015 Mazda 6 was taken from the 200 block of North Grove sometime between 3 p.m. on Jan. 16 and 8 a.m. the next day. The loss was an estimated $15,000.

A 2007 black Chevy Impala was stolen from the BP gas station at 100 Chicago Ave. at 1:58 a.m. on Jan. 15. The vehicle was left unlocked and running with the keys in the ignition. It was last seen headed eastbound on Chicago Avenue.

 

These items, obtained from the Oak Park and River Forest police departments, came from reports, Jan. 14-19, and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public's help in making an arrest.

Compiled by Timothy Inklebarger

Contact:
Email: tim@oakpark.com

