Parking and equitability
On my block in Oak Park, there are two parking zones — one on the east side of the street, and one on the west. You can park on both sides of the street during the day, but you have to park on the east side of the street at night. Also, on Tuesdays, you're required to move your car off of the east side of the street by 8 a.m., supposedly for street cleaning. I work from home on the third floor of my building, so trust me that I have the vantage point to know: That street cleaning does not happen every Tuesday.
When we moved into our apartment in March of 2015, we were informed that there were no permits available in either zone. The parking clerk informed me — to no personal surprise since I've lived in Oak Park most of my life — that many of the owners of the single-family units on my block buy up permits that they don't really need (they have garages) to prevent apartment-dwellers from parking in front of their houses. Bravo, mission accomplished.
There were no permits left, and the next time I'd have an opportunity to even check whether or not any were available would be in July. So from March until July — four straight months — I had to put temporary passes in my car every single day. God forbid that I forget to move my car at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, and God forbid that I oversleep and not get my temporary pass into my car by 8 a.m. any day — I'd get a $50 ticket.
In Oak Park, about 40 percent of residents live in apartments, but because most renters don't have garages and most homeowners do, I would hazard a guess that renters constitute both a higher percentage of parking permit holders and a higher percentage of residents paying fees for parking violations in what can only be described as a labyrinthine parking system.
It's worth noting that, according to a Harvard study (and common sense), renters tend to be less wealthy than homeowners; also, according to census data, 41.8 percent of Oak Park renters spend 35 percent or more of their gross income on housing. Comparatively, 37.7 percent of homeowners spend 20 percent or less.
All of this means that the cost of living in Oak Park, while already high, is disproportionately higher for low-income residents than it is for higher-income residents. Tack onto that the cost of parking permits and parking violation fines that seem almost inevitable given the (labyrinthine) system the village has set up, and it feels as if the village is almost punishing us for not making enough to save up for a down payment on a home.
Note that, in 2017, the village has estimated it will make $2.5 million in parking fines — again, I'd hazard a guess, disproportionately on the backs of low-income residents who have to park on the street.
"Low-income," admittedly, means something different in Oak Park than it does in the rest of the country. Only 5.9 percent of Oak Park residents live below the poverty line as compared to 13.5 percent of Americans. Of course, the poverty line is calculated by estimating the cost of a minimally adequate diet and multiplying it by three, incorrectly assuming that a third of any household's budget goes to food and the rest is enough to cover all other expenses. The reality is that most families spend about a fifth of their income on food because of other costs, such as housing, health care, school supplies, and utilities.
And recall that we're talking about gross income, not take-home pay. Families making less than $50,000 a year make up 25.8 percent of Oak Park's residents. A family making $50,000 a year would take home about $36,000 — $17,500 of which might go to rent and $10,000 of which would go to food expenses, leaving, from take-home pay, about $8,500 for everything else. Estimating parking permits at $200 a quarter, there's $7,700 left for medical expenses, utilities, and so on — or, in other words, about $650 a month. A little thin, isn't it?
It's not to say that I think the village misappropriates the money they make from parking fines. I appreciate our beautiful parks, our high-quality public schools, our police and fire departments, our public library, our parks department programming. All of us, homeowners and renters alike, tolerate a high cost of living for a high quality of living. But the village could do more to ease the blow for renters — we could work to simplify parking zones, or give preference to renters when permits open up, for just two examples.
The village board was set to discuss their "guiding principles" for Oak Park's parking system this past Monday. As it stands, it's going to approve guidelines for sustainability, public safety, and customer service.
It seems like it might be about time to add "equitability" to the list, as well.
Latest Comments
Not enough room to complain about this. Oak Park...
By John Porter
Posted: January 25th, 2017 11:20 PM
I have lived in Oak Park off and on my entire life. I...
By John Porter
Posted: January 25th, 2017 11:08 PM
Tamara: Undocumented presence in the US in and of...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: January 25th, 2017 9:37 PM
By Bruce Kline
Posted: January 25th, 2017 9:12 PM
Greg: I respectfully disagree. It is true as the...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: January 25th, 2017 8:09 PM
I've lived in Oak Park for less than 6 months and...
By Adam Lewis
Posted: January 25th, 2017 7:52 PM
Interpreted another way we could say that policies...
By Lynn Winter
Posted: January 25th, 2017 6:19 PM
Can the village also pass an ordinance that we can...
By Jason Baker
Posted: January 25th, 2017 4:45 PM
When signing your kid up to attend OPRF you need to go...
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: January 25th, 2017 4:15 PM
Tamara, if you decide that Canada or France sound...
By Lynn Winter
Posted: January 25th, 2017 3:46 PM
David Patterson from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 25th, 2017 3:39 PM
Anybody interested in learning more about the diverse problems and dysfunctions of the current parking situation in Oak Park can also peruse the Facebook page devoted specifically to those issues: https://www.facebook.com/oakparknopark
Ada Johnson Tikkanen Facebook Verified
Posted: January 25th, 2017 3:08 PM
Terry I watch the same cars park in front of my house every day - completely ignoring the 2 hour time limit sign, grabbing their work bag and heading to the train. There is a garage with plenty of space available one block closer to the train than my street. I understood the problem of parking before the garage, but now that it's built...
Terry Stanton Facebook Verified
Posted: January 25th, 2017 9:37 AM
Marissa: If you live in a residential area of the city and you are paying for parking, that is by choice. Plus, if you are in a residential permit area, the city gives you a permit for exclusive night access. The problem of commuters parking near Lake Street is solved by a two hour limit, which is reasonable and is in effect on the Cheney block of Euclid.
Christina Sellis Loranz Facebook Verified
Posted: January 25th, 2017 8:41 AM
I'm a single-family homeowner and I support getting rid of all the on-street parking restrictions (aside from some street cleaning needs, snow parking ban, and those restrictions that prevent all-day parking in front of retail near train stops). There is plenty of parking in this village, we just need to set it free!
Heinz Schuller from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 24th, 2017 11:10 PM
I believe residents who rent should have viable, affordable parking options just as homeowners do. But the village allowing rapid development, plus elimination of parking lots means the density is greater than capacity. On our street, you would never know there are overnight parking rules, as it's been solid cars for the last year or more since the YMCA parking lot was replaced by a development. So I don't think it's really fair to put this all on homeowners. By the math in this article, as soon as I buy a home, my housing expenses should drop 15%. That's what happens when you paint all homeowners with the same brush. The village has a dense concentration of super high-end homes that skew those income/expense statistics. Most folks I know struggle to balance property taxes, mortgage, and insurance.
Tom MacMillan from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 24th, 2017 11:10 PM
The rent on your apartment is lower than it would otherwise be if it came with parking.
Josh Vanderberg Facebook Verified
Posted: January 24th, 2017 11:07 PM
Seems a simple enough solution. Raise the price for parking permits. They are priced too low if people are buying them and not using them. No need for complex systems to justify a need, just set the price and adjust it upwards until the spots on the street are actually being used. 'But it will be too expensive' - parking is expensive, for homeowners as well. It costs money to build and maintain a garage, the space of a garage is taxed. Ask anybody how much less they would have paid for their house without a garage. That's about how much the garage cost that home owner when they bought. Or, get rid of all parking restrictions all together and treat on street parking as a common good, first come, first served, and bump the price of the car tax (city sticker) to compensate for the loss of revenue.
Robin Vitucci Facebook Verified
Posted: January 24th, 2017 8:39 PM
To compare - I lived in Chicago for 12 years. I paid $360/year for a private, gated parking spot in back of my building. If I'd parked on the street it would've simply cost me a yearly city sticker. I moved to Oak Park nearly one year ago naively unaware of exactly how horrible the parking situation is. I was fortunate and got a 24-hr permit for the closest lot (still a full block away). For the privilege of paying $215/quarter I get to fight with non-permit holders who park in my lot and risk a ticket for parking on the street overnight when all of the spots in my lot are full (there are only 5 and non-permit holders like to park there if all of the spots aren't full by 10 pm or so). It is reaching the point where I am seriously considering moving to a suburb that doesn't treat its car-owning renters like second class citizens. Oak Park could easily solve these issues with a few simple changes that would not negate the need for permits for street parking (and impact revenue). Clean up the byzantine and overlapping permit zones. Significantly expand permit zones for streets with multi-family buildings. Accept that no matter how much people love their bicycles and public transportation that most people are going to own at least one car and they need a reasonable place to park it.
Amanda Turnbull from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 24th, 2017 7:32 PM
I'd totally support a rule that required someone to show a need for a parking permit (like no garage) in order to prevent the possibility of what Rebecca is suggesting is happening.
Marissa Modesto from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 24th, 2017 7:21 PM
I do believe the daytime parking restrictions near Lake Street are to prevent people from driving near a CTA station, parking for free all day, and taking the train into the city. This doesn't, by any means, negate any of the points made in the article. I think parking in Oak Park is complicated, confusing, and expensive... but when I tell my friends in the city that I pay $1k a year for parking their response is always "that's so reasonably priced.
Terry Stanton Facebook Verified
Posted: January 24th, 2017 4:35 PM
The Oak Park parking rules are gifts to house owners. Go look at the signs on the block of Euclid north of Lake Street. They pretend to be daily restrictions but basically they cede all parking rights on the street to house owners 23 hours per day. The eight houses they "protect" from the scourge of parking have driveways and/or garages. People like me who live in condos and have to pay $1,000 a year to park our cars in a village garage are subsidizing these house owners and are basically giving them rights to public streets that my tax dollars pay to maintain