Parking and equitability

By Rebecca Vipond-Brink

On my block in Oak Park, there are two parking zones — one on the east side of the street, and one on the west. You can park on both sides of the street during the day, but you have to park on the east side of the street at night. Also, on Tuesdays, you're required to move your car off of the east side of the street by 8 a.m., supposedly for street cleaning. I work from home on the third floor of my building, so trust me that I have the vantage point to know: That street cleaning does not happen every Tuesday.

When we moved into our apartment in March of 2015, we were informed that there were no permits available in either zone. The parking clerk informed me — to no personal surprise since I've lived in Oak Park most of my life — that many of the owners of the single-family units on my block buy up permits that they don't really need (they have garages) to prevent apartment-dwellers from parking in front of their houses. Bravo, mission accomplished.

There were no permits left, and the next time I'd have an opportunity to even check whether or not any were available would be in July. So from March until July — four straight months — I had to put temporary passes in my car every single day. God forbid that I forget to move my car at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, and God forbid that I oversleep and not get my temporary pass into my car by 8 a.m. any day — I'd get a $50 ticket.

In Oak Park, about 40 percent of residents live in apartments, but because most renters don't have garages and most homeowners do, I would hazard a guess that renters constitute both a higher percentage of parking permit holders and a higher percentage of residents paying fees for parking violations in what can only be described as a labyrinthine parking system.

It's worth noting that, according to a Harvard study (and common sense), renters tend to be less wealthy than homeowners; also, according to census data, 41.8 percent of Oak Park renters spend 35 percent or more of their gross income on housing. Comparatively, 37.7 percent of homeowners spend 20 percent or less.

All of this means that the cost of living in Oak Park, while already high, is disproportionately higher for low-income residents than it is for higher-income residents. Tack onto that the cost of parking permits and parking violation fines that seem almost inevitable given the (labyrinthine) system the village has set up, and it feels as if the village is almost punishing us for not making enough to save up for a down payment on a home.

Note that, in 2017, the village has estimated it will make $2.5 million in parking fines — again, I'd hazard a guess, disproportionately on the backs of low-income residents who have to park on the street.

"Low-income," admittedly, means something different in Oak Park than it does in the rest of the country. Only 5.9 percent of Oak Park residents live below the poverty line as compared to 13.5 percent of Americans. Of course, the poverty line is calculated by estimating the cost of a minimally adequate diet and multiplying it by three, incorrectly assuming that a third of any household's budget goes to food and the rest is enough to cover all other expenses. The reality is that most families spend about a fifth of their income on food because of other costs, such as housing, health care, school supplies, and utilities.

And recall that we're talking about gross income, not take-home pay. Families making less than $50,000 a year make up 25.8 percent of Oak Park's residents. A family making $50,000 a year would take home about $36,000 — $17,500 of which might go to rent and $10,000 of which would go to food expenses, leaving, from take-home pay, about $8,500 for everything else. Estimating parking permits at $200 a quarter, there's $7,700 left for medical expenses, utilities, and so on — or, in other words, about $650 a month. A little thin, isn't it?

It's not to say that I think the village misappropriates the money they make from parking fines. I appreciate our beautiful parks, our high-quality public schools, our police and fire departments, our public library, our parks department programming. All of us, homeowners and renters alike, tolerate a high cost of living for a high quality of living. But the village could do more to ease the blow for renters — we could work to simplify parking zones, or give preference to renters when permits open up, for just two examples.

The village board was set to discuss their "guiding principles" for Oak Park's parking system this past Monday. As it stands, it's going to approve guidelines for sustainability, public safety, and customer service.

It seems like it might be about time to add "equitability" to the list, as well.