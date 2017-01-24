Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
Home
News
Dining
Shopping
Directory
Real Estate
Classified
Community

Our most basic common link

Opinion: Letters To The Editor

Let's get down to cases: We have just survived the Gold Medal of dirty elections (Silver Medal: Thomas Jefferson vs. John Adams, 1800; Bronze Medal: Andrew Jackson vs. John Quincy Adams, 1824). The simple fact of the matter is that we have survived and now we have to move forward.

This Republic continues to be the greatest experiment in human freedom ever attempted. As is the case with all experiments, there are times of trouble. But with the eyes always on the prize, the troubles can be overcome. America has always been great and America has never been great. The United States of America is a work in progress.

We strive for a more perfect Union. We have not arrived there yet. The greatness of the Republic lies within us. In Democracy in America (1835-1840), Alexis de Tocqueville described it:

"The American Democracy is based upon the conviction that there are extraordinary possibilities within its ordinary people. The American government must never forget this fundamental attribute of the people's character."

We need to remember that we are a people of great generosity. Americans donate over $1 billion every day to charities. We are also a people of cuttingly cruel language. Now is the time to decide which behavior should dominate. 

Aristotle reminds us: "We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence is not an act but a habit." Perhaps the first step is to stop being people of "ists" (sexists, racists, misogynists) and become people of "ness" (kindness, thoughtfulness, forgiveness). Let's begin to rely more on the civility of polite conversation instead of the speedy venom of Twitter.

I take my leave of you with these thoughts from a more courteous but equally dangerous time:

"So let us not be blind to our differences, but let us also direct attention to our common interests and the means by which those differences can be resolved. And if we cannot end now our differences, at least we can help make the world safe for diversity. For in the final analysis, our most basic common link is that we all inhabit this small planet. We all breathe the same air. We all cherish our children's futures. And we are all mortal."

John F. Kennedy, The Peace Speech, June 10, 1963

Joe Smith

Oak Park

