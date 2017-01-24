Oak Park to D.C.

By Editorial

Our Views

There are many ways to confront and work to overcome the damage to our country that President Trump and his Republican enablers are working to accomplish after his razor thin election.

One of them is through the power of presence. The Women's March last weekend was a stunning declaration of political intent. Oak Park women and men were well represented in Washington D.C., and also in Chicago, in declaring a loyal but ferocious opposition to Trump's radicalism.

We were proud to watch those buses roll out toward D.C. The challenge now will be to stay active against the grinding power of a federal government redirected against our shared values and beliefs.