Oak Park launches parking review
Study to last about 8 months, goal is to simplify and clarify
The village of Oak Park will conduct a "holistic" review of parking — both in neighborhoods and business districts — over the next eight months.
The board of trustees adopted guiding principles for the meetings, which are scheduled to take place every month through September and focus on sustainability, public safety and customer service.
Trustees warned that the parking overhaul is unlikely to solve every problem with parking in the village. But Oak Park Mayor Anan Abu-Taleb said the meetings aim to help establish a "roadmap" for parking in the village.
"We don't want people to stop coming to our town because of all the parking restrictions we have," he said.
The meetings aim to:
Simplify parking ordinances and make them more user-friendly.
Make parking signage more clear and concise "so residents, visitors and employees in Oak Park are able to understand regulatory language."
Focus parking technology on customer service and efficiency.
Trustee Peter Barber said he was "elated" that the village was finally conducting a far-reaching parking review, noting that the meetings should do more than just improve on the existing parking ordinance. He said village staff and trustees should pursue "fresh thinking" that also looks at parking best practices in other municipalities.
"We're not the only village … that [has] parking challenges," he said.
Trustee Glenn Brewer noted that the motion approved on Monday evening also halts any changes to the existing parking ordinance as trustees consider rewriting the village code.
An application by neighbors for a cul-de-sac, for instance, would not be entertained by the village board or staff over the next eight months.
Jill Velan, Oak Park's director of Parking and Mobility Services, said the village receives such requests from residents about every other month on average.
Trustee Bob Tucker said the halt on such requests should not prevent the board from considering timely requests.
The parking review meetings schedule includes:
January – Review of: Parking in the Pleasant Business District near the South Boulevard and Harlem Avenue redevelopment project by Lincoln Properties; Gwendolyn Brooks Middle School, including recommendations from the Transportation Commission related to on-street resident parking.
February – Parking technology best practices.
March – Parking signage recommendations.
April – On-street parking at Austin Boulevard and Harlem Avenue.
May – On-street parking near North Avenue and Roosevelt Road.
June – Parking near and adjacent to public transit, residential areas, mixed-use areas, and Metra, CTA, Green Line, and CTA Blue Line stations.
July – Parking near and adjacent to residential and mixed-use areas near Madison Street and Washington Boulevard.
August – Parking near, and adjacent to, residential or mixed-use areas near Chicago Avenue and Division Street.
September – Review of comprehensive recommended ordinance amendments.
John Porter Facebook Verified
Posted: January 25th, 2017 11:20 PM
Not enough room to complain about this. Oak Park should issue zone stickers and give more freedom to where you can park. The talk of safety I feel is just an excuse to make it difficult to park and to make parking profitable for the village. We all know that if a car clearly has a zone sticker and is parked close to that zone it is not someone coming to burglarize a house. So the safety issue is clearly a farce and easily fixable by requiring care of resident to have a sticker. When a policeman on patrol see a car he can clearly see it is a resident he can move on. What Oak Park doesn't want to you to know is the real issue is that they don't want you parking in front of houses because they have spoiled the homeowners so much bu limiting parking that they get complaints from homeowners when some one parks in front of their precious houses. Look at parking by the high school. Homes there have high value due to being close by the high school yet they managed to band together to get parking around the high school banned and move it out a few blocks. So guess what they pushed supposed problems to homes that don't even benefit from being right next to the high school. I mean you buy a home right next to the high school and complain students are parking near your house. And the crazy thing is most of the parking was during the day when they were at work......i give up man. This is just a huge messed up parking system.
John Porter Facebook Verified
Posted: January 25th, 2017 11:08 PM
I have lived in Oak Park off and on my entire life. I am currently 43 years old. The parking system is set up to discriminate against people who can not afford houses with garages. The village should have already been sued for the tactics they have been using to extract money from people they deem not worthy of free parking. Back in 2007 or there abouts I remember a huge jump in quarterly parking fees. When we asked about them we were told they needed the increase to keep all the people employed by the village parking dept employed. So we are basically paying for a machine to run around and write tickets. I could care less if we need to cut the parking patrol force to lower these insane amounts we pay simply to park in our own town. With a few yearly tickets from forgetting to move a car on Tues or Wed plus quarterly fees you are looking at $600 plus a car and with the average condo or apt having two cars you are looking close to $1300 a year on top of property taxes. This is insane and discrimination against Non House owners. While I have noticed a loosening in enforcement the past few years I have noticed insane parking regulations. On Harrison where I am supposed to park I can not have my car parked for supposedly more then two hours between 10am and 5pm. If I move to a side street in my same zone I can not park according to the signs between 8-10am. Its rarely enforced but it is enforced enough to get 4 or 5 tickets a year because of it. This is ridiculous if I am paying 600+ a year to park on the street a few blocks from my house I should be able to park anywhere as long as I have a zone sticker but everyone gets their panties in bunch if you park in front of an actual house.....well because they are House Owners and very important and they should not be subjected to seeing a car in front of their house at night. Oh wait no its for safety..... The taxes in this town are through the roof and then the nickel and diming on parking!
Adam Lewis from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 25th, 2017 7:52 PM
I've lived in Oak Park for less than 6 months and received 3 tickets within the first week of living here because rules were unclear to me. I do not intend to stay in Oak Park as I refuse to accept I have to purchase a permit 4x per year just to park my car on a certain side of the street on a certain time, and not even in front of my house.
David Patterson from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 25th, 2017 3:38 PM
Anyone interested in learning more about the diverse problems and dysfunctions of the current parking situation in Oak Park can also read more on the Facebook page devoted specifically to those issues: https://www.facebook.com/oakparknopark
Princess Kymberlyn Rosalind Facebook Verified
Posted: January 24th, 2017 7:04 PM
Why does OP not seem to care that its residents have somewhere to park? There is almost no where to leave your car in the daytime if you park in the Y4 zone? Only two streets are possible and then two days you can't park from 8am to 10am - why? I have no idea. I don't see anything sweeped on the streets or snow removed in the winter and I have been parking on these streets for 3 years - please remove these unnecessary parking signs to make parking easier for residents who do not have a garage of private parking spot. This is one of the reasons I am moving in a few months to a place that has a parking spot for me. I am tired of moving my car for no reason.
Karen Germain from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 24th, 2017 5:36 PM
In relation to technology, I would like the Village to disclose how any technological improvements will impact the number of employees (or subcontractors) that currently work in support of parking (parking attendants and the like) and the number that will be employed following any technology changes/upgrades. I would hate to see job sacrificed just so we could have technological advantages. Much of the technology the Village is employing relies on the resident or visitor having a smart phone, which can be cost prohibitive for many and for others not within their skill set. I would like to hear a more inclusive discussion that supports an approach that is inclusive on this front.
Teresa Powell Facebook Verified
Posted: January 24th, 2017 4:41 PM
Thank you, Kyle, for this additional information. I know that the Transportation Commission has spent several years doing the current review and talking with and hearing from residents. Please accept Kyle's invitation to share your views as they work to improve our parking program. And thank you to the Transportation Commission members and parking staff who worked on this project.
Kyle P. Eichenberger Facebook Verified
Posted: January 24th, 2017 4:28 PM
As a current volunteer Transportation Commissioner who was present at the special Village Board meeting last night I was encouraged by the conversation. One thing not mentioned in the article is that our commission has specifically asked for some clarification about competing parking interests from the trustees. (Esp regarding Y2, Y3, Y4 daytime regs.) And the Board seems to understand why we're asking. Oak Park parking rules have taken decades to form the hodgepodge we're living. We all know it's broken and now the question is how to fix it. The Board and the Transportation Commission would love to see tons of public input as this parking overhaul moves forward. Not everybody can be 100% satisfied and some old attitudes may need to shift, but I liked what I was hearing for the most part. The more constructive feedback we receive, the easier it is to understand what Oak Parkers want to see in the future. Please give testimony! (Board and commission meetings are open to the public. If you can't come, we do actually read those stacks of e-mail you send. They make a difference.)
Katina Smith from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 24th, 2017 4:20 PM
While we are having this conversation of parking policy I hope we include our police chief in on the conversation. Certain parking rules also help deter crime. I don't want to the parking rules so relaxed that it leads to a rise in crime.
Maura O'Hara Facebook Verified
Posted: January 24th, 2017 3:29 PM
How about including a discussion of strategy and values? It appears the current goal of our parking policies to maximize revenue to the village via fees and fines. I'd prefer to make it easy for villagers and visitors to spend money at our shops, restaurants and businesses.