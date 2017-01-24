Oak Park and immigrants
Opinion: Editorials
By Editorial
The impulse is correct. In this moment of Trump and his anti-American views on immigration, it is up to each community to deliver protections to immigrants, documented or not. Last week Oak Park village officials and activists aligned twice.
First, they broadly supported the concept of a "Welcoming Village" ordinance which would expand Oak Park's legendary human rights protections with fresh wording to enunciate respect and protection for the immigrant community. Specifically, it is intended to make plain currently informal policies on how Oak Park, especially its public safety staff, deal with possibly undocumented residents. Laws, of course, are enforced. But citizenship status is not information that is sought or recorded. Nor is it shared with federal government officials.
But local activists were concerned that the proposed ordinance, patterned after similar efforts in Chicago and Evanston, created loopholes which might allow for a detained person to be turned over to federal immigration officers. Advocates asked and the village board agreed to pursue more definitive language that would toughen the intent of the ordinance.
That revised ordinance will come back quickly to a village board which is clearly in tune with the worries of immigration activists.
In this moment, we all ought to be immigration activists. As President Donald Trump takes power and works to implement his xenophobic agenda, we are left as Americans to defend the openness and diversity that has built this nation. Oak Park, as a progressive community, must be on the front of efforts to make plain, to make law that honors and actively protects immigrants.
Bruce Kline Facebook Verified
Posted: January 25th, 2017 9:12 PM
Tom: good analogy.
Lynn Winter Facebook Verified
Posted: January 25th, 2017 6:19 PM
Interpreted another way we could say that policies that favor the immigrant versus the person born here are against the native person. This is probably well-meaning by those who are not negatively impacted in any way by illegal immigration. The editorial board of the WJ does not have to worry that an undocumented worker will take over running the paper. Construction workers, masons, painters, hotel maids, janitors and others ARE impacted by the tsunami of illegal immigration and I hope this can be dealt with in a humane yet effective and timely way.
Tom MacMillan from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 25th, 2017 4:15 PM
When signing your kid up to attend OPRF you need to go in and prove with paperwork your family actually lives in the district. And that makes total sense because it costs enormous amounts to school each student. So if the borders of our towns matter, why do you think the border of our nation should not matter? People who immigrate here are great, if they did it legally.