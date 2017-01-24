Oak Park a sanctuary village?

Sanctuary city: Mony Ruiz-Velasco, executive director of P.A.S.O, a immigrant rights organization, is pushing for the Oak Park Board of Trustees to approve an ordinance that would prevent Oak Park police from cooperating with federal authorities on deportation of undocumented immigrants. | WILLIAM CAMARGO/Staff Photographer

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

A campaign pledge by President Donald J. Trump to deport millions of undocumented immigrants across the country is being met with resistance in Oak Park, as the Oak Park village board is poised to approve an ordinance preventing local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

A village board meeting last week was packed with residents and immigration advocates, who argued against a proposed ordinance submitted by village staff that they said includes a loophole that would allow Oak Park police to turn over some alleged criminals to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.

That proposal mirrored language from ordinances in Chicago and Evanston, but advocates argued that Oak Park's should look more like that of Cook County's, which prohibits cooperation with ICE.

Mony Ruiz-Velasco, executive director of PASO West Suburban Action Project, a immigrants rights nonprofit organization, said she and others "don't want a watered down policy" that allows collaboration with ICE.

She said that the ordinance as initially proposed would have allowed Oak Park police to hand over people charged with crimes to federal authorities.

"We have to disconnect the criminal justice system from the immigration system," she said, noting the proposed ordinance did not live up to the standard of Oak Park's legacy of being a leader race issues.

"As a nation, we are facing a resurgence of hate crimes, increased skepticism and scrutiny about immigrants, and threats of a deportation force by the incoming administration," Ruiz-Velasco said in a letter to the board, adding, that Oak Park has historically taken a clear stand against discrimination. "Exploring the designation of Oak Park as a sanctuary village would affirm our belief and value that immigrants are welcome and vital members of our community."

Anthony Clark, executive director of Suburban Unity Alliance, a group formed in 2016 to advance equity and racial diversity, echoed Ruiz-Velasco's comment that Oak Park should take the lead on approving an ordinance that prevents cooperation with the federal government.

"That anti-immigrant sentiment and hate has no place in Oak Park, Illinois," he said.

Liz Figueroa-Serrano, of Sarah's Inn, a nonprofit organization that assists domestic violence victims, said fear of being turned over to federal authorities helps protect those who abuse their spouses.

Cooperation with federal authorities, she said, creates a barrier to domestic violence victims who are less likely to call the police on their abusers for fear that they will be deported and lose custody of their children.

"Please pass a strong ordinance to ensure protection, not collaboration," she said.

After a stream of residents and immigration advocates spoke in favor of an ordinance without the so-called loophole, trustees voiced their support for stronger language.

Trustee Andrea Button-Ott said the outpouring of support for the strengthened ordinance represents the "spirit of Oak Park" and noted that she supports the testimony given by residents and advocates.

"I really do question that what is in front of us is what we should be passing if we're going to make a statement," she said.

Trustee Peter Barber suggested that village staff consider looking at ordinances in other states and cities to determine if there are sanctuary city ordinances elsewhere that are stronger than Cook County's.

Trustee Bob Tucker also supported a stronger ordinance, noting that "a storm" is coming with the Trump administration as it concerns immigration "and lives are at stake."

Tucker said he was happy to stand with Evanston and Chicago but aimed to do better in passing an ordinance without loopholes.

The village board is expected to revisit the issue in February after it has been reviewed by village staff.

