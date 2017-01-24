Oak Park a sanctuary village?
Village board expected to OK ordinance blocking police cooperation with feds
A campaign pledge by President Donald J. Trump to deport millions of undocumented immigrants across the country is being met with resistance in Oak Park, as the Oak Park village board is poised to approve an ordinance preventing local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities.
A village board meeting last week was packed with residents and immigration advocates, who argued against a proposed ordinance submitted by village staff that they said includes a loophole that would allow Oak Park police to turn over some alleged criminals to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.
That proposal mirrored language from ordinances in Chicago and Evanston, but advocates argued that Oak Park's should look more like that of Cook County's, which prohibits cooperation with ICE.
Mony Ruiz-Velasco, executive director of PASO West Suburban Action Project, a immigrants rights nonprofit organization, said she and others "don't want a watered down policy" that allows collaboration with ICE.
She said that the ordinance as initially proposed would have allowed Oak Park police to hand over people charged with crimes to federal authorities.
"We have to disconnect the criminal justice system from the immigration system," she said, noting the proposed ordinance did not live up to the standard of Oak Park's legacy of being a leader race issues.
"As a nation, we are facing a resurgence of hate crimes, increased skepticism and scrutiny about immigrants, and threats of a deportation force by the incoming administration," Ruiz-Velasco said in a letter to the board, adding, that Oak Park has historically taken a clear stand against discrimination. "Exploring the designation of Oak Park as a sanctuary village would affirm our belief and value that immigrants are welcome and vital members of our community."
Anthony Clark, executive director of Suburban Unity Alliance, a group formed in 2016 to advance equity and racial diversity, echoed Ruiz-Velasco's comment that Oak Park should take the lead on approving an ordinance that prevents cooperation with the federal government.
"That anti-immigrant sentiment and hate has no place in Oak Park, Illinois," he said.
Liz Figueroa-Serrano, of Sarah's Inn, a nonprofit organization that assists domestic violence victims, said fear of being turned over to federal authorities helps protect those who abuse their spouses.
Cooperation with federal authorities, she said, creates a barrier to domestic violence victims who are less likely to call the police on their abusers for fear that they will be deported and lose custody of their children.
"Please pass a strong ordinance to ensure protection, not collaboration," she said.
After a stream of residents and immigration advocates spoke in favor of an ordinance without the so-called loophole, trustees voiced their support for stronger language.
Trustee Andrea Button-Ott said the outpouring of support for the strengthened ordinance represents the "spirit of Oak Park" and noted that she supports the testimony given by residents and advocates.
"I really do question that what is in front of us is what we should be passing if we're going to make a statement," she said.
Trustee Peter Barber suggested that village staff consider looking at ordinances in other states and cities to determine if there are sanctuary city ordinances elsewhere that are stronger than Cook County's.
Trustee Bob Tucker also supported a stronger ordinance, noting that "a storm" is coming with the Trump administration as it concerns immigration "and lives are at stake."
Tucker said he was happy to stand with Evanston and Chicago but aimed to do better in passing an ordinance without loopholes.
The village board is expected to revisit the issue in February after it has been reviewed by village staff.
Bruce Kline Facebook Verified
Posted: January 25th, 2017 9:37 PM
Tamara: Undocumented presence in the US in and of itself is not a crime. It is a civil - not a criminal violation. Undocumented immigrants - if that is all they did - are not treated as criminals. If they were they would be entitled to legal representation paid for by the state. But since this is a civil offense they are not so entitled. Ironic in that if a criminal offense they would be entitled to state supported legal representation; but as a civil offender they are not. The "penalty" is not incarceration but deportation to their "home" country.
Bruce Kline Facebook Verified
Posted: January 25th, 2017 8:09 PM
Greg: I respectfully disagree. It is true as the Solicitor General Verrilli (at the time) said about the 2012 Arizona v United States decision that we can not have 50 different immigration laws. But SCOTUS did not rule that the states (or cities for that matter) must turn over undocumented immigrants accused of crimes to ICE. The SCOTUS just said that that part of the Arizona law requiring state and local officers to verify the citizenship or alien status of anyone who was lawfully arrested or detained, was constitutional. That's a far cry from SCOTUS saying all states or cities must turn over undocumented immigrants accused of crimes to ICE. On the contrary. In terms of sanctuary cities and the like the far more relevant SCOTUS decisions involve the 10th amendment. The anti commandeering interpretation of the 10th amendment makes clear that the Feds can not compel the machinery of the states (or cities) to perform the work of the Feds. That means that while there is one immigration law, none the less, ICE can not compel the states (or the cities) to enforce those laws that are the responsibility of ICE. In other words, the Feds (ICE) can not compel the states or cities to perform its tasks for it. The principle behind this anti commandeering rule was probably best expressed in Prinz v United States (1997). There the majority opinion was written by none other than the Godfather of Constitutional Originalism: Antonin Scalia. I find it unbelievably ironic that it will be the 10th amendment and Mr. Scalia's interpretation of the commandeering rule, that will serve as legal cover for the sanctuary cities and villages. No doubt this will be headed ?" once again to the courts ?" and maybe another visit to the Supremes.
Jason Baker Facebook Verified
Posted: January 25th, 2017 4:45 PM
Can the village also pass an ordinance that we can ignore parking meters and parking tickets? I would like to ignore those laws.
Lynn Winter Facebook Verified
Posted: January 25th, 2017 3:46 PM
Tamara, if you decide that Canada or France sound lovely and you would like to set up shop there, please tell me how that goes for you. You cannot do it. I wish we did not have a world of borders because God grants us the right to freedom and this is man taking over and deciding what is what. However, the USA cannot be the ones who are always accepting others and yet it's a one-way street. That is a recipe for disaster. I believe the grand design is to run this country into the ground. They are certainly doing similar things in Europe citing a refugee "crisis" that they created themselves! I wish people would look at the issue from the macro perspective instead of allowing themselves to be manipulated.
Lynn Winter Facebook Verified
Posted: January 25th, 2017 3:42 PM
Yeah Jim, here is that stat that you didn't provide me. This is from Pew Research Hispanic: "Mexicans remain the majority of the nation's unauthorized immigrant population, but their estimated number ?" 5.8 million in 2014 ?" has declined by about half a million people since 2009. Meanwhile, the number of unauthorized immigrants from all other nations ?" especially those from Asia and Central America ?" grew by 325,000 since 2009, to 5.3 million in 2014. The decline in unauthorized immigrants from some parts of the world, mainly Mexico, was roughly balanced by an increase in unauthorized immigrants from other parts of the world, so the total U.S. unauthorized immigrant population had no statistically significant change from 2009 to 2014."
Tamara Smith from Chicago Facebook Verified
Posted: January 25th, 2017 3:39 PM
Oak Park, please do the right thing and pass an ordinance without loopholes. Thank you to PASO, Suburban Unity Alliance, and Sarah's Inn for your work on behalf of our undocumented neighbors, many of whom have been stymied in their attempts to become citizens due to bureaucratic inefficiencies. These folks are not criminals and should not be treated as such.
Lynn Winter Facebook Verified
Posted: January 25th, 2017 3:28 PM
Illegal immigration adds more children to pubic school systems, often in already underserved communities. The people are sending money home and that money does not circulate in our economy.
Lynn Winter Facebook Verified
Posted: January 25th, 2017 3:27 PM
Where do you get your stats, Jim? I realize that illegal immigrants come from across the globe, but many appear to be from Mexico and Central America due to proximity. People say that we can't deport that many people but there IS the choice to ramp it up and send the message that this nonsense will no longer be tolerated. There IS the option of making sure that E-Verify is used on every job site. How many times have you seen construction workers or even local workers who are not speaking English on the job and are doing jobs like tarring the roads, landscaping for local municipalities, construction work, etc.? Who is getting the contracts? Likely mostly White firms who tend subcontract it out and take much of the money and hire non-citizens. The Black community is getting cut out of construction jobs because of this crap.
Bridgett Baron Facebook Verified
Posted: January 25th, 2017 2:09 PM
"If you want to change this system you will not do it from the Right or Left...you will do it from the middle." Yep. The problem with being a Moderate, is you get attacked by everyone, both sides have their beef with you. It's a hard place to stand. Not for the faint of heart. But as Greg says, that's where change occurs.
Jim Coughlin Facebook Verified
Posted: January 25th, 2017 2:08 PM
It's logistically impossible to deport 12 million people. Trump's pledge is blathering intended to rally and rile up the masses but is in fact empty. How exactly would these "illegals" be transported? By bus, train, plane, and taxi cab?. Or will they be marched en masse across the United States? "Send them all packin'!" may be the knee jerk response" but without a realization that the actual costs of such an undertaking would be prohibitive and a realization that staffing for the task is not feasible; our time would be better spent discussing how to realistically address the issues. A majority of the "illegals" did not sneak in across the border but are people who have overstayed their visas. Trump's wall is also folly. Most "illegals" flew into this country and did not just stroll in across the desert. A reasonable solution is possible but we first must ignore the irrational notion that the estimated 12 million undocumented people who are here are not going to be rounded up..
Lynn Winter Facebook Verified
Posted: January 25th, 2017 2:01 PM
Accusing people of bigotry is a common tactic to get them to shut up about the negative impact of illegal immigration. A lot of those in favor of it live in a bubble protected by their distance from it. When you're on the front lines, you see very clearly what occurs. The bottom line is that it is inherently unfair for some citizens to be let go for their legal infractions and others get the book thrown at them. It seems to me that some citizens are being favored, perhaps for ulterior motives. They likely include Big Business. Remember that Ronald Reagan granted amnesty in 1986. This is the same President who decimated American manufacturing in the 8 short years of his reign. How can a true progressive claim to be for the working man and woman and support flooding the market with cheap labor and increased burden on school districts and other government institutions and hospitals? It makes no sense that some Whites are so guilty about their "privilege" that they would allow themselves to be guilted into something that has many downsides to it. Mexico appears to be more desirable than ever. I hear they have social safety nets like something akin to Social Security and free college. The negatives of living there are greatly exaggerated. I had a conversation with a young Mexican woman (not sure if she was born there or not but she visits and I suspect must have lived there at some point) and when acknowledging that Mexico City must be a hard place in which to reside, she looked at me as if I had two heads and said it was the same as here! So yeah, I believe a lot of this is propaganda to get us all on board.
Valerie Ursini Facebook Verified
Posted: January 25th, 2017 12:15 PM
If you are here illegally, and I am against your doing this, I am not a hater! So tired of being called a hater.
Greg Lamacki Facebook Verified
Posted: January 25th, 2017 9:30 AM
So in Arizona v United States in 2012 the Supreme Court ruled that there cannot be 50 systems of enforcement of Immigration law. Its a complicated decision but there was many parts where the judges went 8-0 (Kaegan did not participate) The Majority opinion set the precedent that the Feds set the laws, procedures and priorities of Immigration law. So if the DOJ and/or POTUS says anyone in your custody for a Crime must be turned over to ICE the SCOTUS has already ruled that a State/Local G must comply. Be careful what you wish for. This decision was pushed by Holder/Obama to fight Arizona and now it will clearly be used until another SCOTUS changes it. The basis of our country are that laws are enforced and that we do not choose to enforce laws based upon the end result we want. In the period of 2006 to 2010 the Democrats had complete power. Did they change these laws? No...why not? Blue Dogs, the very people who gave Ds power, wanted a more moderate approach to immigration and Liberals said no. How did that work out? If you want to change this system you will not do it from the Right or Left...you will do it from the middle. Respect for boarders must be a part as well as an acceptance of those already here. Keep fighting for you ideology and very soon that is all you will have left. Learn to be pragmatic and flexible in the strong tradition of the compassionate American.
Lynn Winter Facebook Verified
Posted: January 25th, 2017 9:19 AM
As for the common issue of families being separated, any time that a person does something deemed illegal, they face being separated from their family. If the undocumented people want to eliminate that possibility, they would work here for (let's say) ten years, save as much money (or send it home as is often the case) as they can, and then go back there to start their families. Easy, breezy, beautiful Cover Girl!
Barbara Joan Facebook Verified
Posted: January 25th, 2017 9:18 AM
"Not sure how sheltering law breakers and letting them know that the the rules to enter this country don't matter. This law sends the wrong message. No hate here, just sick of this, "Please by all means, if you disagree with our laws ignore them, attitude"."..-Exactly!
Lynn Winter Facebook Verified
Posted: January 25th, 2017 9:16 AM
Rebecca, it's not only bigotry which compels people to be against illegal immigration. What has happened is using decent people like you as advocates of this on the basis of caring for humanity, which is laudable. However, unions have been usurped by people who do not have their members' best interests at heart and so allowing for cheaper labor gives those at the top a higher profit. You likely are not personally touched in any way by illegal immigration. Oak Park is full of expensive properties which naturally keep out those lower on the economic rung. Rentals exist but are not as prevalent as in some surrounding areas and they are by and large kept separate from residential properties. You likely do not have the type of job that the average illegal immigrant is vying for. It's important to put yourself in other Americans' shoes. Some of them are being much more greatly impacted.
Brian Slowiak Facebook Verified
Posted: January 25th, 2017 8:10 AM
Standing like a tree planted by the waters. ICE will come as fast and as quiet as light. After the stun grenades, if you are lucky, your prone body will be ignored. If you are arrested, the process will be quiet and calm and long. Your attorney will bill you for the time they spend getting searched prior to getting into see you. You will be fed, clean, quiet and alone with your thoughts. Whatever the punishment, what will stay with you is not paranoia, but a constant replay in your mind as to what and if the arrest had occurred. Remember, organized crime fears Federal prosecution and the Feds win the vast majority of their cases.
Amalia Pallares Ayala from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 25th, 2017 7:42 AM
Tom McMillan: Mony Ruiz Velasco, PASO Executive Director, and four members of the board of PASO have lived in Oak Park for many years. We know this community well and our kids are growing up here.
Judith Warren Facebook Verified
Posted: January 25th, 2017 7:32 AM
No one is saying that people won't be accountable for their crimes what this means is they won't lanquish in an ICE prison perhaps with no representation.
Martha Minton Facebook Verified
Posted: January 25th, 2017 2:21 AM
I would respectfully suggest that before we get all ginned up about doing The Donald and organizing a big showboat of a ceremonial Mayoral document signing memorializing of our self-righteousness that we stop and consider the pros and cons. One stop must be the Oak Park Police Department who may not be at liberty to discuss every nuance of their own assessment but whom we must trust in their own judgement of whether or not this would support their mission. Also important to consider is that big, important cities like Chicago make these declarations for many reasons and among the most important are potentiating law suits which, due to the significance and clout of such cities, can take an issue all the way to the Supreme Court (e.g. recent gun case Chicago v Feds). In this situation the underlying legal issues are complex and have to do with the reach of immigration enforcement and, believe it or not, significantly who should be paying for local municipalities doing ICE work. Oak Park can continue to conduct it's law enforcement as it has been which seems to be quite agreeable to OP residents and continue, as it has, to have certain resources in it's back pocket should a situation arise upon which it may be beneficial to the critical work they do for the community. Right at the moment, after seeing the flaming good judgement of "we the people" in electing Donald Trump to the most important job on the planet I'm not really in the mood for a lot of referendums and public pressure being brought to bear on government to bow to the whims of the people. Representational Democracy is our form of government. We are supposed to elect leadership, let them do their thing and when it comes time for re-election decide if we are satisfied with the job we did. The incessant micromanaging of elected and non elected officials is a bad habit. Let's not bully or shame the Mayor into doing something for the optics rather than hewing to his own best judgement on the matter.IMHO.
Tom MacMillan from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 25th, 2017 12:46 AM
Some lawyer from Melrose Park comes in to our town and holds a meeting with a few attendees. No thanks.
Robert Glass from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 25th, 2017 12:10 AM
Trump is so terrible we must fight him in every possible way every minute of every day. If the Immigration People come near my neighbors I will stand between them and like a tree that is planted by the waters I will not be moved.
Bruce Kline Facebook Verified
Posted: January 24th, 2017 11:20 PM
@Lauren Schramp Castro: The sanctuary movement has been "successful" because under the Obama administration the Federal government has declined to use the Federal "hammer": namely withholding federal funding from cities or other entities that participate. That obviously will not be the case with the Trump administration. I do not know how this will play out. But I do know, its a whole new ballgame going forward.
Lauren Schramp Castro from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 24th, 2017 11:05 PM
I stand in support of Oak Park being a sanctuary city. This has been done successfully in many cities across the country. As a leader in diversity, we should follow best practices and join this movement.
Rebeccah Donovan Willard from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 24th, 2017 11:04 PM
I attended this meeting and I was so moved by all the people who spoke. It was very clear that the research has been done. Many spoke about Oak Park's reputation for diversity and inclusivity, which is a large part of the reason we have chosen to live and raise our children here. The criminal justice system and the immigration system are not inherently tied to each other and need not be. No one is implying that Oak Park police will not have the authority to do their job and that anyone, immigrant or otherwise, is above the law. However it is not necessary to involve ICE for minor crimes when statistically it not only does not deter crime but actually prevents people from reporting crime out of fear of being reported to ICE and possibly deported. We must not allow our village to embrace the hateful anti-immigrant rhetoric that is occurring in our country. We are better than that. We can lead by example and continue to support our immigrant neighbors who enrich our community. I urge everyone to watch the recording of the meeting.
Tom MacMillan from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 24th, 2017 10:48 PM
Someone here illegally is one thing. Someone here illegally breaking other laws, stealing or hurting people -- they need to go. The idea that our city government should protect criminals is sick and wrong. It is insulting that these crimes are suddenly called "alleged", when obviously something happened, a cop became involved and so on.
Dale Jones Facebook Verified
Posted: January 24th, 2017 10:13 PM
Bruce, thanks for the clarification. In either case at least one law was broken and it should be enforced.
Mony Ruiz-Velasco from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 24th, 2017 10:12 PM
For those who are concerned about selective enforcement of laws: Prosecutors make decisions every day about which laws to enforce. It is an inherent power of discretion of law enforcement and government agencies. That is why sometimes you are pulled over for speeding or talking on a cell phone and are given a warning. Prosecutors sometimes charge people with different offenses even when the circumstances are similar. This ordinance simply states that oak park will not waste its resources in facilitating federal agencies' efforts to deport and separate families. Similar ordinances has been shown to make communities safer for everyone, even those of us who are privileged to not live in constant fear of deportation. These policies help children feel safer. It improves mental health and stability. Oak Park has a strong history of ensuring equality and protection for all residents. This is consistent with its high standards and principles.
Bruce Kline Facebook Verified
Posted: January 24th, 2017 9:45 PM
Dale: Illegal entry is a crime - a misdemeanor (or a felony for multiple offenses). But just being here illegally - for instance overstaying ones's visa (where one entered legally to begin with) - is not a crime. It is a civil offense, not a criminal one, whose remedy is deportation.
Brian Slowiak Facebook Verified
Posted: January 24th, 2017 8:54 PM
This proposed sanctuary ordinance is silly to the absurd. Any local officer can make a copy of an arrest report and mail that copy to their local friendly ICE/FBI agent in a plain white envelope, cost sixty cents with stamp. Do you think there is any chance that local law enforcement officers drink, play golf or soft ball or support fund raising efforts with any federal officer? Someone as lowly as myself had a working relationship with a federal official in the Social Security Administration. I would give her lists of social security numbers to check to se if the holder was deceased so I could clear warrants. I was just a patrol officer. Can you imagine the off line contacts a detective supervisor might have? The ordinance is worthless.
Bruce Kline Facebook Verified
Posted: January 24th, 2017 8:50 PM
Hey Ada, for once we agree 100%: thank you, Ramona!
Vince Bray from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 24th, 2017 8:10 PM
Not sure how sheltering law breakers and letting them know that the the rules to enter this country don't matter. This law sends the wrong message. No hate here, just sick of this, "Please by all means, if you disagree with our laws ignore them, attitude".
Dale Jones Facebook Verified
Posted: January 24th, 2017 7:57 PM
Amalia, being here in violation of federal immigration law is a crime.
Ada Johnson Tikkanen Facebook Verified
Posted: January 24th, 2017 7:34 PM
I just want to give a shout out to Ramona Lopez for busting her rear to become an American and valuing her citizenship. Thank you Ramona, I appreciate all you have worked for and am sure will continue to do.
Amalia Pallares Ayala from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 24th, 2017 7:18 PM
Let's be very clear on what this ordinance is and what it is not. In the United States the criminal system is separate from the immigration system. This means that if someone is charged for a felony the police and local judges are the proper authorities to handle that, not Immigration and Customs Enforcement. This ordinance does not mean that immigrants will be exempted from the criminal justice system. It means that immigration will not be called in if an immigrant is charged for a misdemeanour of felony or placed ina gang database which can be based on where a person is standing or what colors they are wearing or what color is their skin even if there are bo charges against them. This applies to undocumented immigrants but also legal permanent residents . In cases whete local governments collaborate with police people have been deported for driving without a license or getting into an argument in public. Oak Park is not Maricopa county and we do not want ICE-police collaboration. Also one correction: the Cook County Ordinance is actually much better at protecting immigrants than the Chicago ordinance.
Dale Jones Facebook Verified
Posted: January 24th, 2017 6:42 PM
What do you get when municipalities and individuals choose which laws they obey and which they will ignore? Anarchy!!!
Jenna Brown Russell Facebook Verified
Posted: January 24th, 2017 5:51 PM
Clearly, comprehensive immigration reform at a national level is a priority. But I have an issue with any community, or individual, choosing which 'laws of the land' they will abide by. What if a community decided to not enforce protest free zones around an abortion clinics, gun shop distance from schools, or exempt groups from age of consent or poligamy laws on religious grounds? Ignoring laws that do not conform to one morality is a slippery slope. And a dangerous precedence.
Bridgett Baron Facebook Verified
Posted: January 24th, 2017 5:21 PM
I was unable to attend the Board meeting, but watched it in its entirety online. I understand people's concerns about safety and upholding the law. And at first glance, I too was confused as to why we wouldn't want to cooperate with federal authorities. However, the public comments from our citizens, with credentials on these matters (and again, I am reminded how much hidden and untapped talent we have in this community) informed me that this is a nuanced issue. And because of that, it is hard to sum up in a 600-word news article. If you are interested in digging a little deeper, here is a link to the Board meeting. This agenda item starts at the 17:40 mark. http://oak-park.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=2&clip_id=748
Richard Stephen Facebook Verified
Posted: January 24th, 2017 5:06 PM
So, let me get this straight. At the village board meeting last week, immigration advocates, argued AGAINST a proposed ordinance submitted by village staff because it includes a loophole that would allow Oak Park police to turn over criminals to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials. In essence, they want an ordinance to shield criminals who are in this country illegally from deportation? Who thinks this is a good idea? If so, why?
Ramona Lopez Facebook Verified
Posted: January 24th, 2017 4:59 PM
As an immigrant, I can tell you the process is arduous, cumbersome and laborious. Like everything else in life, nothing good comes easy. Stop making it easy for undocumented immigrants. The easier it is, the less its valued.
Valerie Ursini Facebook Verified
Posted: January 24th, 2017 4:48 PM
It is not hate to want our border laws enforced.
Barbara Joan Facebook Verified
Posted: January 24th, 2017 4:42 PM
Do not allow blatant law breakers to do whatever they please and to put a strain on services paid for by taxpayers--this is WRONG for so many reasons.Murder and mayhem abounds and this will only make matters worse..
Al Rossell Facebook Verified
Posted: January 24th, 2017 4:42 PM
So does this mean if the person is a criminal we still make it difficult to get rid of them? Just curious. Make it an amendment to our nuclear free zone ordinance.
Gail Ranmo from Chicago Facebook Verified
Posted: January 24th, 2017 4:20 PM
Good work Oak Park, but please don't delay. Read somewhere that DACA might have been on the chopping block yesterday, but instead it was women's healthcare, federal employees, and now today DAPL. Hurry!