Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
35°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

OPRF and Proviso East

Opinion: Editorials

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Editorial

Our Views

There have been a couple of times recently when we've urged officials at Oak Park and River Forest High School to look north to Evanston for inspiration and ideas related to educational equity and innovation. And we've been gratified to see such connections being made.

Now here's an unexpected suggestion: OPRF has things to learn from Proviso East High School. We've covered the Proviso Township High Schools for many years for our sister paper in Forest Park. And officials there will tell you that we've seldom had a good word to say. Run into the ground as a political fiefdom over decades, these schools hit bottom with a profound thud, failing by most every definition. 

Over the past two years, though, a significantly remade school board has turned the energy in this district, made two smart hires for superintendent and Proviso East principal. Now this district is moving quickly on multiple fronts. There is a palpable energy in the halls of Proviso East being driven by a principal who is omnipresent in that building and setting a high expectation for both students and staff. At OPRF we see more layers of management, less presence and a plan that needs sharpening and promulgating.

Easier to rise from a very deep trough. We get that. But the days of caution at OPRF are wearing thin. And Proviso East, of all places, has lessons for us. 

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2016

To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Not enough room to complain about this. Oak Park...

By John Porter

Posted: January 25th, 2017 11:20 PM

On: Oak Park launches parking review

I have lived in Oak Park off and on my entire life. I...

By John Porter

Posted: January 25th, 2017 11:08 PM

On: Oak Park launches parking review

Tamara: Undocumented presence in the US in and of...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: January 25th, 2017 9:37 PM

On: Oak Park a sanctuary village?

Tom: good analogy.

By Bruce Kline

Posted: January 25th, 2017 9:12 PM

On: Oak Park and immigrants

Greg: I respectfully disagree. It is true as the...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: January 25th, 2017 8:09 PM

On: Oak Park a sanctuary village?

I've lived in Oak Park for less than 6 months and...

By Adam Lewis

Posted: January 25th, 2017 7:52 PM

On: Oak Park launches parking review

Interpreted another way we could say that policies...

By Lynn Winter

Posted: January 25th, 2017 6:19 PM

On: Oak Park and immigrants

Can the village also pass an ordinance that we can...

By Jason Baker

Posted: January 25th, 2017 4:45 PM

On: Oak Park a sanctuary village?

When signing your kid up to attend OPRF you need to go...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: January 25th, 2017 4:15 PM

On: Oak Park and immigrants

Tamara, if you decide that Canada or France sound...

By Lynn Winter

Posted: January 25th, 2017 3:46 PM

On: Oak Park a sanctuary village?

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close