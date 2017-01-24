OPRF and Proviso East

By Editorial

There have been a couple of times recently when we've urged officials at Oak Park and River Forest High School to look north to Evanston for inspiration and ideas related to educational equity and innovation. And we've been gratified to see such connections being made.

Now here's an unexpected suggestion: OPRF has things to learn from Proviso East High School. We've covered the Proviso Township High Schools for many years for our sister paper in Forest Park. And officials there will tell you that we've seldom had a good word to say. Run into the ground as a political fiefdom over decades, these schools hit bottom with a profound thud, failing by most every definition.

Over the past two years, though, a significantly remade school board has turned the energy in this district, made two smart hires for superintendent and Proviso East principal. Now this district is moving quickly on multiple fronts. There is a palpable energy in the halls of Proviso East being driven by a principal who is omnipresent in that building and setting a high expectation for both students and staff. At OPRF we see more layers of management, less presence and a plan that needs sharpening and promulgating.

Easier to rise from a very deep trough. We get that. But the days of caution at OPRF are wearing thin. And Proviso East, of all places, has lessons for us.