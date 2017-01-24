Now expose what's preventing Arts District development

I really enjoyed reading the articles on the red-light scam. My husband was recently ticketed for not making a complete stop while turning right at Harlem and Cermak.

Now I wish Wednesday Journal would devote the same resources to investigating how Chris Kleronomos has managed to keep control of his properties on Harrison Street even though he is supposedly in bankruptcy.

And who in the village allowed him to escape the scrutiny of building inspectors when he was remodeling one of his properties whose facade subsequently collapsed, barely missing a group of children who had just passed by, and destroying a glass-blowing business?

With all the talk of development in the village, how about an expose about the shenanigans that have prevented development of the Arts District on Harrison Street?

Laurie Beasley

Oak Park