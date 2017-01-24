Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
35°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Now expose what's preventing Arts District development

Opinion: Letters To The Editor

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

I really enjoyed reading the articles on the red-light scam. My husband was recently ticketed for not making a complete stop while turning right at Harlem and Cermak. 

Now I wish Wednesday Journal would devote the same resources to investigating how Chris Kleronomos has managed to keep control of his properties on Harrison Street even though he is supposedly in bankruptcy. 

And who in the village allowed him to escape the scrutiny of building inspectors when he was remodeling one of his properties whose facade subsequently collapsed, barely missing a group of children who had just passed by, and destroying a glass-blowing business? 

With all the talk of development in the village, how about an expose about the shenanigans that have prevented development of the Arts District on Harrison Street?

Laurie Beasley 

Oak Park 

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2016

To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

MAYWOOD COUNTRY CHURCH

Lovely, old fashioned country church in Maywood, on corner of Fifth and Erie is looking for a roommate or tenant. We are willing to work out a flexible arrangement if you are an appropriate tenant. Various size spaces. Call 708 344-6150, leave a...

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Not enough room to complain about this. Oak Park...

By John Porter

Posted: January 25th, 2017 11:20 PM

On: Oak Park launches parking review

I have lived in Oak Park off and on my entire life. I...

By John Porter

Posted: January 25th, 2017 11:08 PM

On: Oak Park launches parking review

Tamara: Undocumented presence in the US in and of...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: January 25th, 2017 9:37 PM

On: Oak Park a sanctuary village?

Tom: good analogy.

By Bruce Kline

Posted: January 25th, 2017 9:12 PM

On: Oak Park and immigrants

Greg: I respectfully disagree. It is true as the...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: January 25th, 2017 8:09 PM

On: Oak Park a sanctuary village?

I've lived in Oak Park for less than 6 months and...

By Adam Lewis

Posted: January 25th, 2017 7:52 PM

On: Oak Park launches parking review

Interpreted another way we could say that policies...

By Lynn Winter

Posted: January 25th, 2017 6:19 PM

On: Oak Park and immigrants

Can the village also pass an ordinance that we can...

By Jason Baker

Posted: January 25th, 2017 4:45 PM

On: Oak Park a sanctuary village?

When signing your kid up to attend OPRF you need to go...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: January 25th, 2017 4:15 PM

On: Oak Park and immigrants

Tamara, if you decide that Canada or France sound...

By Lynn Winter

Posted: January 25th, 2017 3:46 PM

On: Oak Park a sanctuary village?

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close