Nellie Schultz, 72

Nellie Baldwin Schultz, 72, of Oak Park, died on Jan. 18, 2017 from ovarian cancer in the company of her son and daughter. Born on Aug. 6, 1944, she was raised in Ashtabula, Ohio and received a bachelor's degree in education from Kent State University. She spent two years teaching in Seoul, Korea and touring Southeast Asia. While in Korea, she met Daniel Harold Schultz, and they married in 1972 in Ashtabula and settled in Oak Park. The couple divorced in 2004.

Her life was centered on the value of education. A longtime elementary school teacher, she retired in 2008 but continued tutoring and substitute teaching. She invented her own games and other tutoring aides, customizing her approach to each child. Returning to school in her mid-50s, she received her master's degree in adult education from Northeastern Illinois University and spent her final years taking woodcarving classes, learning to play the piano, and how to operate a ham radio.

Throughout her life, she enjoyed gardening, sailing, camping, playing softball, bike riding, and spending many a sunny afternoon at Wrigley Field watching her beloved Cubs. She will be remembered for her positive attitude, resourcefulness, creativity, zest for life, and strong faith. She was a member of Calvary Memorial Church in Oak Park for 20 years.

Nellie Schultz is survived by her children, Todd Schultz and Aimee Feuser; her granddaughters, Etta Schultz and Madeline Feuser; and her siblings, James, John, Joyce, Norma and Marie.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 27 from 4 until 7 p.m. at Oak Park's Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St. A memorial service at Calvary Memorial Church, 931 Lake St. in Oak Park, will be celebrated on Jan. 28 at 10:30 a.m., preceded by an additional visitation at 9:30 a.m.

The family appreciates memorial gifts in her honor sent to Breakthrough Urban Ministries' Youth Development Program, P.O. Box 47200, Chicago, IL 60647 or http://www.breakthrough.org/ways-to-give/