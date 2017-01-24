Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
35°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Nellie Schultz, 72

Lifelong educator

Opinion: Obituaries

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Nellie Schultz

Nellie Baldwin Schultz, 72, of Oak Park, died on Jan. 18, 2017 from ovarian cancer in the company of her son and daughter. Born on Aug. 6, 1944, she was raised in Ashtabula, Ohio and received a bachelor's degree in education from Kent State University. She spent two years teaching in Seoul, Korea and touring Southeast Asia. While in Korea, she met Daniel Harold Schultz, and they married in 1972 in Ashtabula and settled in Oak Park. The couple divorced in 2004. 

Her life was centered on the value of education. A longtime elementary school teacher, she retired in 2008 but continued tutoring and substitute teaching. She invented her own games and other tutoring aides, customizing her approach to each child. Returning to school in her mid-50s, she received her master's degree in adult education from Northeastern Illinois University and spent her final years taking woodcarving classes, learning to play the piano, and how to operate a ham radio. 

Throughout her life, she enjoyed gardening, sailing, camping, playing softball, bike riding, and spending many a sunny afternoon at Wrigley Field watching her beloved Cubs. She will be remembered for her positive attitude, resourcefulness, creativity, zest for life, and strong faith. She was a member of Calvary Memorial Church in Oak Park for 20 years. 

Nellie Schultz is survived by her children, Todd Schultz and Aimee Feuser; her granddaughters, Etta Schultz and Madeline Feuser; and her siblings, James, John, Joyce, Norma and Marie. 

Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 27 from 4 until 7 p.m. at Oak Park's Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St. A memorial service at Calvary Memorial Church, 931 Lake St. in Oak Park, will be celebrated on Jan. 28 at 10:30 a.m., preceded by an additional visitation at 9:30 a.m. 

The family appreciates memorial gifts in her honor sent to Breakthrough Urban Ministries' Youth Development Program, P.O. Box 47200, Chicago, IL 60647 or http://www.breakthrough.org/ways-to-give/

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2016

To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

Lutheran-Independent

Grace Lutheran Church 7300 W. Division, River Forest David R. Lyle, Senior Pastor David W. Wegner, Assoc. Pastor Lauren Dow Wegner, Assoc. Pastor Sunday Worship, 8:30 & 11:00 a.m. Sunday School/Adult Ed. 9:45 a.m. Childcare Available Grace...

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Not enough room to complain about this. Oak Park...

By John Porter

Posted: January 25th, 2017 11:20 PM

On: Oak Park launches parking review

I have lived in Oak Park off and on my entire life. I...

By John Porter

Posted: January 25th, 2017 11:08 PM

On: Oak Park launches parking review

Tamara: Undocumented presence in the US in and of...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: January 25th, 2017 9:37 PM

On: Oak Park a sanctuary village?

Tom: good analogy.

By Bruce Kline

Posted: January 25th, 2017 9:12 PM

On: Oak Park and immigrants

Greg: I respectfully disagree. It is true as the...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: January 25th, 2017 8:09 PM

On: Oak Park a sanctuary village?

I've lived in Oak Park for less than 6 months and...

By Adam Lewis

Posted: January 25th, 2017 7:52 PM

On: Oak Park launches parking review

Interpreted another way we could say that policies...

By Lynn Winter

Posted: January 25th, 2017 6:19 PM

On: Oak Park and immigrants

Can the village also pass an ordinance that we can...

By Jason Baker

Posted: January 25th, 2017 4:45 PM

On: Oak Park a sanctuary village?

When signing your kid up to attend OPRF you need to go...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: January 25th, 2017 4:15 PM

On: Oak Park and immigrants

Tamara, if you decide that Canada or France sound...

By Lynn Winter

Posted: January 25th, 2017 3:46 PM

On: Oak Park a sanctuary village?

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close