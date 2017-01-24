Nellie Schultz, 72
Lifelong educator
Opinion: Obituaries
Nellie Baldwin Schultz, 72, of Oak Park, died on Jan. 18, 2017 from ovarian cancer in the company of her son and daughter. Born on Aug. 6, 1944, she was raised in Ashtabula, Ohio and received a bachelor's degree in education from Kent State University. She spent two years teaching in Seoul, Korea and touring Southeast Asia. While in Korea, she met Daniel Harold Schultz, and they married in 1972 in Ashtabula and settled in Oak Park. The couple divorced in 2004.
Her life was centered on the value of education. A longtime elementary school teacher, she retired in 2008 but continued tutoring and substitute teaching. She invented her own games and other tutoring aides, customizing her approach to each child. Returning to school in her mid-50s, she received her master's degree in adult education from Northeastern Illinois University and spent her final years taking woodcarving classes, learning to play the piano, and how to operate a ham radio.
Throughout her life, she enjoyed gardening, sailing, camping, playing softball, bike riding, and spending many a sunny afternoon at Wrigley Field watching her beloved Cubs. She will be remembered for her positive attitude, resourcefulness, creativity, zest for life, and strong faith. She was a member of Calvary Memorial Church in Oak Park for 20 years.
Nellie Schultz is survived by her children, Todd Schultz and Aimee Feuser; her granddaughters, Etta Schultz and Madeline Feuser; and her siblings, James, John, Joyce, Norma and Marie.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 27 from 4 until 7 p.m. at Oak Park's Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St. A memorial service at Calvary Memorial Church, 931 Lake St. in Oak Park, will be celebrated on Jan. 28 at 10:30 a.m., preceded by an additional visitation at 9:30 a.m.
The family appreciates memorial gifts in her honor sent to Breakthrough Urban Ministries' Youth Development Program, P.O. Box 47200, Chicago, IL 60647 or http://www.breakthrough.org/ways-to-give/
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2016
|
To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Not enough room to complain about this. Oak Park...
By John Porter
Posted: January 25th, 2017 11:20 PM
I have lived in Oak Park off and on my entire life. I...
By John Porter
Posted: January 25th, 2017 11:08 PM
Tamara: Undocumented presence in the US in and of...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: January 25th, 2017 9:37 PM
By Bruce Kline
Posted: January 25th, 2017 9:12 PM
Greg: I respectfully disagree. It is true as the...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: January 25th, 2017 8:09 PM
I've lived in Oak Park for less than 6 months and...
By Adam Lewis
Posted: January 25th, 2017 7:52 PM
Interpreted another way we could say that policies...
By Lynn Winter
Posted: January 25th, 2017 6:19 PM
Can the village also pass an ordinance that we can...
By Jason Baker
Posted: January 25th, 2017 4:45 PM
When signing your kid up to attend OPRF you need to go...
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: January 25th, 2017 4:15 PM
Tamara, if you decide that Canada or France sound...
By Lynn Winter
Posted: January 25th, 2017 3:46 PM