Home
News
Dining
Shopping
Directory
Real Estate
Classified
Community

Join us as 'We Take Action'

Opinion: Letters To The Editor

On Sunday, Jan.15, over 200 enthusiastic and passionately motivated people attended a community meeting in the Oak Park Public Library to discuss ways of taking action in response to the new president's administration. This meeting, along with over 500 such meetings taking place simultaneously across the country in 47 states, was the result of a highly effective campaign by MoveOn.org. Ruth Rankin and I had been feeling the need to do something to address the political atmosphere permeating our country when the appeal from MoveOn appeared in our email. 

The agenda of the meeting was to bring people together as a community to harness fear and anxiety into action. I said it was time to stop living in disbelief that Trump had been elected president and begin to take action that ensures that all people are treated with respect and dignity and that our Mother Earth is not harmed. 

After an inspiring and motivating slide show of profound quotes from prominent historical figures emphasizing the importance of speaking truth to power and injustice, Ruth introduced the agenda, which involved becoming a community of action. Three of the most immediate and specific issues, immigration, the ACA, and cabinet appointees became the primary focus. The larger group broke up into smaller groups to address these concerns and determine immediate actions to be taken. 

These groups are continuing to meet on their own. They also formed a social media group that has already met to create a web-based platform to keep us all connected. Plans are to gather again to report on progress and expand the focus of action. 

The hope is that this is the beginning of a groundswell of political activism in our community and to contribute to the national movement responding to Trump's presidency. 

If you are interested in getting involved or have ideas of something you'd like to spearhead, please contact the group at: wetakeactiontoday@gmail.com.

Steve Parker

Oak Park

