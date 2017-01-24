Join us and let's take action
Opinion: Letters To The Editor
On Sunday, Jan. 15, I and about 200 other concerned citizens attended a MoveOn.org "Community Meeting to Resist Trump" at Oak Park Public Library. There were over 500 of these meetings going on simultaneously throughout the country. Many of us have been overwhelmed with feelings ranging from anger to anxiety and sometimes fear, combined with a sense of powerlessness.
However, I left the meeting with a strong impression of "we are who we've been waiting for." Together we are powerful! A single action may not seem to matter, but multiplied by hundreds, thousands, millions, and so on, well, you get the picture. This election has been a real wake-up call to many of us, and I am excited to see more active participation in our democratic process by Americans who know what it means to be a real patriot.
For more information, please contact: wetakeactiontoday@gmail.com
Marni Curtis
Oak Park
