Huskies swept by Hinsdale Central in hoops

OPRF sophomore guard Dashon Enoch scored 15 points and dished out four assists in a 67-60 loss at Hinsdale Central Sat., Jan. 21.

By Marty Farmer

Sports Editor

Winning games is always a challenge in the West Suburban Conference Silver Division. Winning on the road without your top players is even more difficult.

That's the scenario the Oak Park and River Forest High School boys and girls basketball teams faced at Hinsdale Central on Saturday.

The boys battled the Red Devils for sole possession of first place without 6-foot-6, 215-pound star forward Jared Scott (football recruiting visit to Wyoming), and the girls took on Hinsdale Central sans their best player, Blair Ripley (injury).

The host Red Devils capitalized on the situation with a sweep as the boys won 67-60 and the girls, 52-33.

With both boys teams entering their showdown with undefeated records in conference, the game was hotly contested throughout.

Junior forward Phil Saleh kept OPRF (13-6, 4-1) in the game early with eight of his 11 points in the first quarter.

"My teammates helped me get open," Saleh said. "We had good ball movement in the first half and the shots were there. My shot was falling."

Trailing Hinsdale Central (11-7, 6-0) for most of the first half, the Huskies took their first lead at 24-23 on Isaiah Fuller's 3-pointer with 4:15 left in the second quarter. Hinsdale Central senior guard Tomas Misiunas scored on a tip-in at the buzzer to give the Red Devils a 30-29 halftime lead.

Hinsdale Central senior guard Jack Hoiberg, son of Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg, scored the Red Devils' first five points of the second half to trigger a 10-0 run and 43-33 advantage.

"I think we have more talent than [Hinsdale Central], but we didn't come out playing hard enough," sophomore guard Dashon Enoch said. "Of course, we missed Jared. He is a 15-points-plus-per-game scorer who plays with great energy, but we could have won this game if we played harder."

While Scott was missed, senior forward Cam Gross felt the team was well prepared.

"All of our roles stayed the same," Gross said. "Coach Maloney brought in a few bench players and they did a good job. I really appreciated them stepping in.

"We just didn't talk and communicate well enough on defense."

Trailing 50-40 entering the fourth quarter, OPRF went on a 6-0 spurt, courtesy of two lay-ups by Enoch and two free throws by Gross to whittle the deficit to 52-46. That's the closest the Huskies would get however as Hinsdale Central's backcourt of Hoiberg (20 points, 7 assists) and Chris Eck (20 points) continually made timely baskets or passes.

"I didn't think we had the necessary energy, effort and execution to take down a talented and quick Hinsdale Central team," OPRF coach Matt Maloney said. "We showed flashes of brilliance, but we had too many plays where we weren't in sync or we let them get in the paint too easily.

"With all of that said, I was proud that our men fought until the end and almost made several comebacks in the fourth quarter."

Gross led OPRF with 20 points and five rebounds and Enoch contributed 15 points and four assists off the bench.

OPRF girls

With both teams struggling on offense, the Huskies held a 6-2 lead against Hinsdale Central with 2:43 left in the first quarter. Hinsdale Central forward Riley Burr scored eight points in a row, however, to give the Red Devils a 10-8 lead.

The Red Devils outscored the Huskies 18-4 in the second quarter en route to a 52-33 victory. While Burr did her damage in the paint, Central made eight 3-pointers to cause additional coverage problems for the Huskies.

"We played super hard but we have to make more lay-ups," OPRF coach J.P. Coughlin said. "We had our chances to take and extend the lead in the first quarter but didn't. We had some good looks. I thought we did a nice job of breaking their press but didn't do a good job finishing."

Seniors Grace Hartzman (17 points) and Paige Bareck (15 points) paced the Red Devils' hot-shooting from beyond the arc, while Burr finished with 17 points.

Hinsdale also celebrated head coach Tom McKenna's 500th career win.

"There is no finer man in our profession than Tom," OPRF coach J.P. Coughlin said. "He has been a great friend and mentor to me since I started at this job. I'm upset we lost but very happy for Tom."

Senior point guard Molly Cullinane led OPRF with 12 points. Junior forward Amaya Coleman (10 points, 8 blocks) and sophomore guard Kennedy Williams (6 points) contributed for the Huskies.

"Without Blair, there were opportunities for new kids to step up and take advantage of the opportunities," Coughlin said. "It's not the outcome we wanted, but we can build on many positives from this game."

The Huskies are 10-13 overall with a 2-5 record in conference.

