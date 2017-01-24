Help us prevent the dismantling of ACA

By Will Hudson

One View

I am writing to ask for your help.

When my wife was 8 years old, she developed Type 1 Diabetes, an unpreventable autoimmune disease that currently has no cure. When a person has Type 1 Diabetes, their pancreas does not produce insulin, a hormone necessary for the absorption of sugar into the cells. A Type 1 diabetic must then regulate their own blood sugar through monitoring and injections of insulin to stay alive.

Several years ago, my wife lost her insurance. Due to her pre-existing condition, she was not able to regain coverage. Her test strips, insulin, and syringes, which are all extremely expensive, had to be purchased out of pocket. Visits to the doctor were rare. A trip to the emergency room due to complications would have been financially devastating.

Without insurance, my wife's management of her disease suffered. Seizures due to low blood sugar, or insulin shock, became more common. They typically occurred in the middle of the night, and I would have to feed her honey or glucose until she recovered. Her body's reaction to the seizure would then lead to days of excessive highs and lows which, if left unchecked, would eventually lead to more serious problems, or an early death.

However, because of the Affordable Care Act, my wife was able to get insurance that covered her medical needs. She now has an insulin pump, which has made a tremendous impact on her ability to manage the disease and her long-term health. Her test strips are covered, so she can test her blood sugar more often and maintain better control. She can now regularly visit an endocrinologist to help with overall management, and she can get yearly eye exams to monitor and treat any onset of diabetic retinopathy.

Because of the Affordable Care Act, she has what she needs to stay healthy longer. There are still highs and lows, but there have been no more seizures or trips to the emergency room.

I know the Affordable Care Act is far from perfect. It needs a lot of work. I have no illusions about this. However, this law, which so many people love to despise, has helped my family. It has improved the quality and long-term health of my wife and best friend. And now, it is under threat of repeal.

I am asking you to take the time today and call your representatives and senators and tell them to "Fix the Affordable Care Act, Not Dismantle It." Tell them to make it better so that everyone can receive the care they require, especially those who are vulnerable and in need. Tell them to fix the ACA so that it can work for every American without hurting those who need it most.

Sen. Dick Durbin: 312-353-4952 / 202-224-2152

Sen. Tammy Duckworth: 202-225-3711

Find your rep here: http://www.house.gov/representatives/find/

I encourage you to forward this letter along to anyone who you think may find in it a compelling reason to make a call, especially friends of family living in states with Republican senators.

Here is a link to some more information about how the GOP will likely begin to dismantle the ACA and some Republican senators who may be susceptible to pressure: https://goo.gl/1SSxH2

Will Hudson is a resident of Berwyn. His wife is a social worker who maintains an office in Oak Park.