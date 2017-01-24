Fenwick hockey tops Mt. Carmel

Lauren Recchia

Contributing Reporter

The Fenwick High School hockey team is capable of scoring goals in bunches. The Friars proved it during a 6-3 win over Mt. Carmel at the Morgan Park Sports Complex on Jan. 19.

Tied at 3-3 with 4:59 left in the second period, the Friars reeled off three straight goals to defeat the Caravan 6-3 in a Chicago Catholic League game.

Senior forward Jeremy Winkiel started the three-goal spurt when he flipped the puck over the Mt. Carmel goaltender's right shoulder into the net to put Fenwick ahead for good at 4-3.

"We definitely moved the puck well, especially coming out of the corner," Winkiel said. "We really capitalized well coming in transition. We changed sides of the ice and got guys moving up toward the weak side. I think we capitalized on our opportunities very well."

Senior defenseman Louie Gomez added an insurance goal on shot from the left side to extend the Friars' lead to 5-3 at the 15:31 mark of the third period. Gomez has 15 goals and 18 assists this season.

"We're starting to connect a lot better," Gomez said. "We're getting used to playing with each other which is a big thing. We're doing a lot of team bonding and everything is starting to click."

Senior forward John Amico capped off the scoring for Fenwick on a goal with 7:58 remaining in the game.

Winkiel finished with two goals and two assists against Mt. Carmel, while senior forward Jack Angelini dished out two assists. Amico contributed a goal and an assist.

Forwards like Angelini (24 goals, 18 assists), Patrick Walsh (15 goals, 18 assists), Luke Rohrbacher (14 goals, 18 assists), Will Dunleavy (11 goals, 14 assists) and Johnny Metcalf (14 goals, 9 assists) have also assumed key roles for the Friars.

Fenwick is 26-25 overall with an 11-9 record in the CCL and a 10-14 mark in the Scholastic Hockey League.

While their record is barely above .500, the Friars feel they match up well with any team they face.

"My performance is an extension of how the team has been performing overall," said Winkiel, who has 24 goals and 23 assists this season. "It's been a pretty good year. We have done pretty well in the Scholastic Hockey League and we can play with anyone. When we play our game, there are very few teams that can keep up with us."

Gomez added: "I know we can do better but we're definitely getting there. Coach (Chris) Lappin is getting us there and getting us in shape. We just have to keep it up."

The Friars host Glenbrook North on Friday, Feb. 3 at Ridgeland Common. The game starts at 8:30 p.m. in the Paul Hruby Ice Arena.

Fenwick is looking forward to the postseason. Cashing in on scoring opportunities will be a point of emphasis.

"We had a few patches during the season where we created a lot of chances for ourselves but the puck just wasn't going in," Winkiel said. "When we get into the playoffs, it will be really important to us to bear down and finish our scoring chances."