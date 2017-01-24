Don't turn away in disgust, turn forward in hope

Another fine column, this time a reprise of your own Obama journey [The best in our lifetime, Ken Trainor, Viewpoints, Jan. 18]. Finest president of our lifetime? Absolutely.

Character, intelligence, work ethic, a genuinely loving husband and father, thoughtful, courageous in governing and in commanding the military, a man who reads and a man who writes, a sense of humor and a sense of honor, a man not afraid to cry or to sing. His one great weakness, golf, must be overlooked.

President Obama should not be seen in contrast with the current president. That would be unfair to the exceptional leader he has been in his own right. Disloyal — dare I say unpatriotic — obstructionists failed to enhance their own agenda and values. The character assassination visited on President Obama, and on Secretary Clinton, represent a new low in modern politics, more a throwback to historical treatment of competitors. Think of the slurs on President Lincoln by his opponents.

In President Obama's valedictory at McCormick Place, the one note of sadness came from what was missing from his accomplishments: the things he would have done were he able — immigration reform, sensible gun control, greater address of climate change, economic inequality to name a few.

His naivety about healing the political divide in Washington and across the country highlights the entrenched cultural forces against change. I ask myself how could he not see it coming? But then what we can't see is often right before our eyes, like a changing climate whose cold, wet days deny a hot, dry future.

Two final things: President Obama reminds us that citizenship is an active role and must be more fully engaged in the coming months and years, given the threats to values we hold dear. Even as we want to turn away in disgust, we have to turn toward the future where hope leads us.

The second final idea is how valuable a thinking journalist is to our community. This is not blowing sunshine to inflate your ego. It is rather a way to say how grateful I am that you make me think most weeks, how you coerce a response like the comment following your column which, in effect, engages the conversation and moves us along in the path toward respect and understanding even as it reveals beating an old drum.

Your days are numbered; my days are too. The recent death of my wife and other family woes make me too aware of mortality. Like you, I have children and grandchildren whose existence gives me the chance to love with abandon and for whom I have hope in a better future.

Keep thinking, feeling and writing, Ken.

Donald Nekrosius

Oak Park