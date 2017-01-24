Constance Schwab, 78

Constance D. Schwab, M.D., 78, a longtime resident of River Forest, was the sister of Linda Schwab and the daughter of the late William and the late Edna Schwab.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 7300 Division St., River Forest (corner of Division Street and Bonnie Brae) Interment will take place at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Grace Lutheran Church are appreciated. For information: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com.