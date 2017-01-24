Battle-tested OPRF wins own invite
Huskies primed for run at fourth straight Class 3A state title in wrestling
By Marty Farmer
Although the Oak Park and River Forest High School wrestling team enjoys competing around the country, there's no place like home for the Class 3A three-time reigning state champions.
Wrestling at national tournaments like the Ironman Invitational in Ohio and the Clash in Minnesota serve as a great barometer to gauge how the Huskies match up against the nation's elite.
For pure fun and hometown pride, however, the Huskie Invite is the most special event of the year for OPRF grapplers. It's always the last match of the year at home, followed by the Susan P. Collins Annual Memorial Tournament for youth wrestlers the next day.
OPRF won the Huskie Invite Saturday with a team score of 216, finishing well ahead of runner-up Christian Brothers from Missouri (146 points).
OPRF dominated at the lower weights with first-place finishes from Tony Madrigal (126 pounds), Jason Renteria (132) and Jaime Hernandez (138).
Madrigal (28-2) edged Christian Brothers' Malik Johnson by a 1-0 decision.
Renteria (30-2) earned his title via a fall at 3:32 against Alex Felix of Gilroy, while Hernandez (7-0) defeated Lenny Petersen of Crystal Lake Central by major decision 17-8.
At 220, Chris Middlebrooks (19-2) also won an individual title for OPRF. He defeated Maverick McPeek by a decision 3-1.
The Huskies' Jack Fisher (145) and Drew Matticks (170) placed second.
"At this time of the season, it's about tweaking your weaknesses and keeping the conditioning up," Fisher said. "We're looking forward to February. Putting in the work and wrestling hard is what's important. If we wrestle hard and to the best of our ability, the results will take care of themselves."
Nico Bolivar (106) and Brian Holloway (160) won consolation championships. Other OPRF varsity wrestlers who placed at Saturday's event include Eddie Bolivar (120/6th place), Jake Cagnina (152/6th), Elijah Osit (195/6th) and Ashford Hollis (285/7th).
"Both the team and I are having great seasons," Holloway said. "We just need to make some minor adjustments and we will be good for state."
OPRF has incredible depth this season as the JV team placed ninth at Saturday's invite.
A wave of underclassmen, including sophomores Eddie Bolivar, Cagnina, Hollis and freshmen Nico Bolivar, Josh Ogunsanya and Jake Rundell bodes well for the present and future of the program.
"We have a good balance of experienced wrestlers and new guys," Holloway said. "I hope the younger guys get plenty of experience. When we are gone they can carry the torch and get another state championship for us."
In addition to their impressive win at the 14-team Huskie Invite, OPRF closed out the regular season well. The Huskies cruised past host Hinsdale Central 61-12 (Jan. 19) and also defeated Lyons Township 52-14 (Jan. 12) in recent conference dual matches.
OPRF won its ninth conference championship in 10 years.
The Huskies also notched a hard-fought 28-24 win against fellow state contender Marmion at the Super Duals hosted by Sandburg.
"During the season, we definitely have a tough schedule," Matticks said. "Going against good competition helps you identify what are some things you need to work on.
"And our coaching staff is amazing. I think they are the best in the country. All they ask is that we give our very best effort and wrestle hard."
OPRF opens the postseason with regionals on Saturday, Feb. 4. Sectionals are the following weekend. The IHSA Individual State Tournament culminates with the state finals Feb. 16 through Feb. 18 at the University of Illinois.
Renteria, Madrigal and Hernandez are definite state title contenders in their respective weight classes.
PJ Ogunsanya, Tarig Thurman, Dre Garner, Holloway, Matticks and Middlebrooks could do damage as well.
February ends with the IHSA State Dual Team Tournament Feb. 25 at US Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington. OPRF is vying for its fourth straight team state title and fifth overall.
"We're expecting to dominate again this year," senior Jaime Hernandez said. "Win or lose, we are going out with a bang. If all of our guys come to wrestle, I don't see why we can't win another state championship."
Contact:
Email: marty@oakpark.com Twitter: @OakParkSports
