Appealing red-light tickets requires persistance
Opinion: Letters To The Editor
Gary Wilson, in his Jan. 18 letter, complained that his red-light camera ticket was only reviewed "for a nano-second" before his appeal was denied.
"Adjudication is the legal process by which an arbiter or judge reviews evidence and argumentation, including legal reasoning set forth by opposing parties or litigants to come to a decision which determines rights and obligations between the parties involved." -- Wikipedia
I went to the dentist at Harrison and Oak Park Ave., parking in the village lot behind the bank. I put quarters in the meter and when I returned, a parking attendant was writing a ticket, even though there was time left on the meter. She had looked at the wrong meter. She said, "Too late. Appeal the ticket to the village, and they will cancel it."
The village turned down the appeal. I re-appealed the ticket to the Adjudication judge in a long comprehensive written explanation. This was denied.
I went to the Adjudication office and demanded an explanation: "We always find for the village."
I stood there in silence and stared at the woman for a minute and she looked exasperated and stared back and then said, "I'll write that you brought additional information" and wrote the thing off.
I had trouble graduating from Roosevelt University. Although I majored in English, they said I needed a literature course to graduate. I said, "I'm not leaving this office until I graduate," and then I was graduated.
Stand and stare.
My advice: Refuse to leave without a favorable decision. Worked for me.
J Roy Burton
Oak Park
