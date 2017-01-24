Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
A Q&A about street cleaning

Opinion: Letters To The Editor

Public Works:

Has street cleaning been suspended? Other towns nearby (that pay less taxes) are having their streets cleaned, but I don't see that happening in Oak Park.

There is no snow to impede cleaning and also the crews have time now to do it. I don't think privatization is an excuse!

Maybe before climate change this wasn't an issue, but it is now, I believe!

Brent Borgerson

Oak Park

 

Good morning, Mr. Borgerson: 

With the weather conditions being so favorable, we started street sweeping the village as a whole this week. We have two street sweepers from a contractor working nights, starting in the north and working their way south. We also have an in-house operator starting in the south and working his way north. We hope that the weather holds long enough to complete the whole village. 

Before this week, we periodically had our one sweeper out during the daylight hours (when it was warm enough) to hit problem areas. With many of the trees dropping their leaves so late, many of the streets need to be hit twice. Also, one thing we need to consider when deciding to sweep, is nighttime temperatures. When it is below freezing, street sweeping is more haphazard since the leaves freeze to the ground, thus making it very difficult to get a good clean sweep. 

With all the snow melted, this has given us an opportunity to get crews out to: pick up litter, patch water openings, fill the numerous potholes that have opened up in the last two weeks, take in the salt deliveries, and the list goes on. 

Let me assure you, we take our jobs here at Public Works very seriously. We put a lot of thought into how we schedule our work and what is the best and most economical way to use your tax dollars. If you have any questions or concerns about any of this, please don't hesitate to contact me. 

Thanks,

Scott Brinkman

Interim Streets Division superintendent

Village of Oak Park

