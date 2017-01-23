The Newest Apartments in Oak Park: Vantage Oak Park Has it All

By Advertising Department

In Oak Park, the newest apartment building in the downtown corridor has experienced a welcoming response. Apartment homes at Vantage continue to lease quickly, and there are still units available in the 270-unit high rise at 150 Forest Avenue. Vantage Oak Park offers the best of suburban and urban amenities in a location that is hard to beat.

Life at Vantage means you don't have to leave the building to make the most of your day. Apartments in Vantage boast all of the modern amenities of a contemporary building. A state-of-the-art fitness center includes cutting-edge cardio, strength-training and free weight equipment. Business and conference centers offer residents access to computers and printers, as well as a private room for meetings.

Entertainment and relaxation opportunities abound within the building. The fifth floor offers indoor and outdoor areas for your time off, with a Club Room and Resident Lounge. A roof top terrace is a green oasis that includes an outdoor lounge, seating area, games and a grilling area complete with a bar countertop and overhead pergola.

Beginning in the summer of 2017, residents can enjoy the modern, casual cuisine and award-winning wines of Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant when it opens in the ground floor retail space.

The interiors of the apartments offer contemporary amenities. All of the apartments were designed with high-end finishes such as wide-plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. In-unit washers and dryers, as well as five burner gas ranges, lend the apartments an upscale feel. Select units are available with balconies or terraces, and all units are wired for up to one gigabyte of internet activity.

No matter your occupation during the work week or your destination for relaxation on the weekends, Vantage offers unparalleled access to all parts of the Chicago region. Vantage is located in the heart of Oak Park's transportation hub, making it easy to access public transportation with both the Metra and the CTA Green Line within blocks. Vantage offers easy access to the Loop, western suburbs and the area's many hospitals. If you prefer to drive and keep your own car, Vantage is a short drive from Interstate 290 and offers indoor parking to its residents, a perk that makes the morning commute more pleasant in all kinds of weather.

At Vantage, it is easy to experience all that makes Oak Park a great place to call home. Walk a few blocks north down tree-lined streets to enjoy architectural history with Frank Lloyd Wright's Home & Studio. Cross the street to enjoy a secluded park, summer outdoor theater and community yoga classes in the Austin Gardens. Walk a few blocks west a catch a movie at the Lake Theater, and choose from countless restaurants for that pre-movie dinner out. From coffee shops to fine dining, restaurants to suit every palate are within steps of Vantage.

For a limited time, new renters at Vantage are eligible for incentives including one month free rent. To take advantage of this offer or to learn more about Vantage Oak Park, visit www.vantageoakpark.com or call 708.848.1150.