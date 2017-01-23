Public radio highlights red-light camera coverage
Wednesday Journal investigative report shows Harlem cameras rake in millions
Wednesday Journal's two-part investigative series on red-light cameras along Harlem Avenue [A street paved with gold and Easy money] was featured on WBEZ Chicago Public Radio's news show Morning Shift on Monday, Jan. 23.
The series, published in the Jan. 11 and 18 editions of Wednesday Journal — along with its sister publications the Forest Park Review and the Riverside-Brookfield Landmark — investigates the red-light cameras operated by SafeSpeed LLC along Harlem Avenue from North Avenue to Cermak Road, which have resulted in $26.5 million in citations between January 2014 and October 2016.
The story was co-authored by Riverside-Brookfield Landmark editor Bob Uphues and contributor Brett McNeil. Morning Shift interviewed McNeil about the series, which can be heard at http://tinyurl.com/z9xdn4k.
Contact:
Email: tim@oakpark.com
