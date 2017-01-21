Hundreds of thousands attended the Women's March on Chicago
By Staff
Hundreds of thousands filled the streets of downtown Chicago to support women's rights in the Women's March on Chicago, Saturday, January 21.
Latest Comments
Why so much energy now? Could it be that you all were...
By Ray Simpson
Posted: January 22nd, 2017 5:13 AM
Re the FLAT TIRE on the bus. I warned in a previous...
By Kevin Peppard
Posted: January 22nd, 2017 1:26 AM
John: All I accused HRC of was being an enabler to...
By Richard Stephen
Posted: January 21st, 2017 11:10 PM
Richard, so by your very words Hillary Clinton is...
By John Rood Lewis
Posted: January 21st, 2017 10:58 PM
Daniel: Please provide valid citations of arrest and...
By Richard Stephen
Posted: January 21st, 2017 10:26 PM
Did the Woman's March today. It was an incredible ...
By John Butch Murtagh
Posted: January 21st, 2017 9:37 PM
What they are protesting, among other things, is that...
By Daniel Hurtado
Posted: January 21st, 2017 9:20 PM
What's "pathetic and embarrassing" is how the new...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: January 21st, 2017 9:11 PM
It's all so pathetic and embarrassing.
By Barbara Joan
Posted: January 21st, 2017 6:47 PM
David: Did you or anyone else don your pink hats and...
By Richard Stephen
Posted: January 21st, 2017 6:10 PM