Chicagoland Nasty Women's bus gets flat tire near Washington D.C.
One of the Chicagoland Nasty Women's buses got a flat tire at about 8:30 a.m. about 65 miles outside of Washington D.C. for the Women's March on Washington. Small groups began calling Uber and Lyft drivers to transport them the rest of the way. One Uber van cost $112.
Contact:
Email: tim@oakpark.com
Reader Comments
1 Comment - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2016
|
To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Why so much energy now? Could it be that you all were...
By Ray Simpson
Posted: January 22nd, 2017 5:13 AM
Re the FLAT TIRE on the bus. I warned in a previous...
By Kevin Peppard
Posted: January 22nd, 2017 1:26 AM
John: All I accused HRC of was being an enabler to...
By Richard Stephen
Posted: January 21st, 2017 11:10 PM
Richard, so by your very words Hillary Clinton is...
By John Rood Lewis
Posted: January 21st, 2017 10:58 PM
Daniel: Please provide valid citations of arrest and...
By Richard Stephen
Posted: January 21st, 2017 10:26 PM
Did the Woman's March today. It was an incredible ...
By John Butch Murtagh
Posted: January 21st, 2017 9:37 PM
What they are protesting, among other things, is that...
By Daniel Hurtado
Posted: January 21st, 2017 9:20 PM
What's "pathetic and embarrassing" is how the new...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: January 21st, 2017 9:11 PM
It's all so pathetic and embarrassing.
By Barbara Joan
Posted: January 21st, 2017 6:47 PM
David: Did you or anyone else don your pink hats and...
By Richard Stephen
Posted: January 21st, 2017 6:10 PM
Kevin Peppard from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 22nd, 2017 1:26 AM
Re the FLAT TIRE on the bus. I warned in a previous post about the problems of meeting up with the bus for the return, if people do not stay coordinated (from Vietnam days). Those people who took Uber to get into DC: How will they get back? If that bus gets fixed, where will it park that they can find it? To move 100,000 people nationally by bus takes about 1500 buses, and they will have to park far away from the National Mall. Unless that group is well coordinated by cell phone, they will have a helluva story to tell in a few days. By the way, the $112 Uber fee is cheap, given that the driver had a 130 mile round trip into a traffic jam situation