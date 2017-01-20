Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
Women's marchers on the road

"Nine Oak Park women and two of our teen daughters are on the road to DC, and we are seeing pink hats everywhere--cars, buses, rest stops!"

— Karin Sullivan

Reader Comments

5 Comments - Add Your Comment

Steve Kelley  

Posted: January 20th, 2017 9:10 PM

Hurray for women!

Julie Fishman Sigunick from Oak Park  

Posted: January 20th, 2017 9:08 PM

So excited for you amazing ladies! I admire you and stand with you in spirit. Wishing you safe travels and a safe return to your families. <3

Jen Purrenhage  

Posted: January 20th, 2017 8:03 PM

Fantastic! Represent!

RoseMary Gange  

Posted: January 20th, 2017 6:53 PM

Wonderful to have OPRF so well represented. Thank you. I am marching in Chicago. God speed.

Barbara Purington  

Posted: January 20th, 2017 6:17 PM

Be careful, and may everyone return home safely to their families.

