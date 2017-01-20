Two women speak out for women's rights on their way to Washington D. C.

Buses departed from Austin Gardens, headed to the Women's March in Washington D.C., Friday night around 6:30. Steven Parker states, "I was just walking through town (6:30 by Austin Gardens) and came upon the buses that are taking a very enthusiastic throng of people of all ages to Washington for tomorrow's march. It was really quite inspiring especially after today!" | Photo by Steven Parker

More than 100 people turned out Friday evening in Oak Park to catch the three of five buses (two departed from Chicago) to Washington D.C. for the Women's March on Washington. Similar demonstrations are taking place on Saturday in Chicago and across the country. Two women waiting to get on the bus, Megan Sutor and Debra Baker, say they want to speak out for women's rights.

