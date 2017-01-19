Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
St. Giles' Sports Trivia Night coming soon

Annual event offers fun for sports fans while raising money for charitable causes

St. Giles' 9th Annual Sports Trivia Night will be held on Saturday, February 25. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and questions will start around 6:30 pm. with the event concluding at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Space is limited, so please visit our website, www.stgilessportstrivia.com, soon to register your team of up to 6 players

Registration options: This year, there is a choice between two levels of registration. Your team can choose between standard registration ($360 before Feb. 1/$400 after Feb. 1) and our special All-Star registration ($600 before Feb. 1), which includes several amenities like preferred cushioned seating in the gym, limited addition ST9 t-shirts, entry into our Face-Off Challenge at the end of the evening, beverage service to your table and other special surprises.

We hope your team will consider the All-Star registration option. Most importantly, however, we look forward to seeing everyone at Sport Trivia 9.

The decision to offer two registration levels balances a number of interests, including:

  • Our aggressive charitable goal of funding the Corporate Work Study Program for four (4) Christ the King High School students
  • Our desire to keep Sports Trivia Night accessible from a pricing perspective.

Sponsorship opportunities

Sports Trivia 9 sponsorships are still available but are going fast. 

Please contact Tim Senechalle (tim.senechalle@aamcompany.com) or Chris Hartweg (chartweg@huddlepro.com) regarding sponsorship opportunities.

ST9 is going to be BIGGER AND BETTER THAN EVER! See you there.

The Sports Trivia Committee

