Oak Park women (and men) ready to rally
Hundreds of thousands attended the Women's March on Chicago
Hundreds of thousands filled the streets of downtown Chicago to support women's rights in the Women's March on Chicago, Saturday, January 21.
Photo courtesy Teresa Heit-Murray
Hundreds of thousands attended the Women's March on Washington
Over a hundred thousand women and men attended the Women's March on Washington to express their support for women's rights on Saturday, January 21.
Photo provided
Photo by Timothy Inklebarger
Photo by Timothy Inklebarger
Photo provided
Signs and a testimonial from the Women's March in Washington D.C.
Photo by Timothy Inklebarger
Photo by Timothy Inklebarger
Courtesy Laurie Myers
Chicagoland Nasty Women's bus gets flat tire near Washington D.C.
Day one of Donald J. Trump's America and women from Oak Park, River Forest, and across the country, are headed to the nation's capital with a mission: Make it clear that they have no intention of returning to the days when women were subservient and unequal to men.
Trump make America great again? Not so much, they say.
Two women speak out for women's rights on their way to Washington D.C.
More than 100 people turned out Friday evening in Oak Park to catch the three of five buses (two departed from Chicago) to Washington D.C. for the Women's March on Washington. Similar demonstrations are taking place on Saturday in Chicago and across the country. Two women waiting to get on the bus, Megan Sutor and Debra Baker, say they want to speak out for women's rights.
Megan Sutor and Debra Baker | Timothy Inklebarger/Staff
Buses departed from Austin Gardens, headed to the Women's March in Washington D. C., Friday night around 6:30 p.m. | Photo by Steven Parker
"Nine Oak Park women and two of our teen daughters are on the road to DC, and we are seeing pink hats everywhere--cars, buses, rest stops!"
— Karin Sullivan
(Left to right) Karin Sullivan, Michele Zurakowski, Emily Hauser, and Liz Summy. | Karin Sullivan
Oak Park women (and men) ready to rally
It was déjà vu all over again on Nov. 9, when Oak Park resident and School of the Art Institute adjunct associate professor Claire Ashley awoke to the news that Donald J. Trump had won the presidential election against Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.
Ashley, a Scottish citizen who has lived in the United States for more than 20 years, living and working under the protection of a green card, said she had the same experience of dismay in June, when the United Kingdom voted to withdraw from the European Union.
"Waking up Nov. 9 to this brave new world of xenophobia and racism and anti-feminism and this kind of rhetoric being the new normal was horrifying and sent me into a frenzy of feeling the need to do something," she said, noting that she is particularly concerned about the kind of future a Trump administration holds for her two young daughters.
Ashley said that "the conversation over immigration and xenophobia bubbling up here and in my own country" made her realize she could no longer be silent on the issue.
In the days following the historic election, she learned of the Women's March on Washington and began exploring how to get there.
"I posted on Facebook that I was interested in going to the march in D.C. but couldn't afford to fly my girls and stay in a hotel room," she said.
That got her thinking about getting a group of people together to share the cost of renting a bus to get to the protest. She began talking about her plan on social media and got "a flood of people" sending her requests.
About a month later, the single bus she had planned had ballooned to five buses transporting roughly 275 people from Chicago, Oak Park, Forest Park, River Forest Riverside, Northbrook and elsewhere.
Ashley said that she is not a political activist and has never even attended a demonstration of any sort. The women's march will be the first for her and her daughters, Ashley said.
"I felt it was important to make a stand and to be a voice and try and be heard and make sure of the visibility of this march and of the marches around the country and the globe," she said.
Her efforts did not go unnoticed by others who have more experience taking direct action on social issues.
Julie Justicz, an Oak Park resident and attorney who works with the Chicago Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights, which focuses on racial equity and social justice issues, said she has marched for gay and lesbian rights and women's rights issues in the past and has even made the trek to D.C.
She began organizing a group to charter a bus to D.C. and learned about Ashley's efforts. The two joined forces on the pilgrimage to the U.S. capital.
Justicz said this march was of particular importance to her because, like Ashley, the effect the election had a direct effect on her 12-year-old daughter.
"It's important to show her that there are powerful women who are prepared to stand up to [Trump] and to fight his image of women," she said.
Justicz said that the group, which at one point dubbed itself the Chicagoland Nasty Women's March on Washington (a reference to Trump calling opponent Hillary Clinton a "nasty woman" during an election-season debate), are mainly going to be women, but each of the five buses has about four or five men attending. The demographics of women riding the bus "run the gamut," she said, from middle-school aged girls to middle-age and older women.
"It's really empowering to see people from all backgrounds attending," Justicz said.
She said the march, which is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of protestors, will create "a huge visual image that people won't be able to brush off."
"We're saying, 'We're here and we're paying attention,'" Justicz said.
Ashley echoed the sentiment, noting that she and millions of other will be calling out the administration for the next four years.
"We're not taking anything lying down, and we're not going to be silent," Ashley said.
CONTACT: tim@oakpark.com
Latest Comments
Why so much energy now? Could it be that you all were...
By Ray Simpson
Posted: January 22nd, 2017 5:13 AM
Re the FLAT TIRE on the bus. I warned in a previous...
By Kevin Peppard
Posted: January 22nd, 2017 1:26 AM
John: All I accused HRC of was being an enabler to...
By Richard Stephen
Posted: January 21st, 2017 11:10 PM
Richard, so by your very words Hillary Clinton is...
By John Rood Lewis
Posted: January 21st, 2017 10:58 PM
Daniel: Please provide valid citations of arrest and...
By Richard Stephen
Posted: January 21st, 2017 10:26 PM
Did the Woman's March today. It was an incredible ...
By John Butch Murtagh
Posted: January 21st, 2017 9:37 PM
What they are protesting, among other things, is that...
By Daniel Hurtado
Posted: January 21st, 2017 9:20 PM
What's "pathetic and embarrassing" is how the new...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: January 21st, 2017 9:11 PM
It's all so pathetic and embarrassing.
By Barbara Joan
Posted: January 21st, 2017 6:47 PM
David: Did you or anyone else don your pink hats and...
By Richard Stephen
Posted: January 21st, 2017 6:10 PM
Ray Simpson Facebook Verified
Posted: January 22nd, 2017 5:13 AM
Why so much energy now? Could it be that you all were cock sure Hillary could not lose? There is not stipulation in the constitution that says "If you don't agree with the legal outcome of an election - just make enough noise ant your government will give in" It has never worked that way!
Richard Stephen Facebook Verified
Posted: January 21st, 2017 11:10 PM
John: All I accused HRC of was being an enabler to her husband's sick predatory behavior. Maybe you're too young to remember Monica Lewinsky and Bill's cigar. I'll let the FBI and any other applicable law enforcement agencies handle the other stuff. Until then, toodles!
John Rood Lewis Facebook Verified
Posted: January 21st, 2017 10:58 PM
Richard, so by your very words Hillary Clinton is innocent of all crimes that Trump and his lackeys have accused her of. Right? A simple yes or no will suffice.
Richard Stephen Facebook Verified
Posted: January 21st, 2017 10:26 PM
Daniel: Please provide valid citations of arrest and conviction records against Mr. Trump. It "appears" he has committed sexual assault? Do you understand the legal term "libel"? And no where in the Wednesday Journal article does it say that the pink hatted protesters were protesting an "appearance" of sexual assault by Trump. Did you read the article or just jump to the comments section to post your defamation of character? Our criminal laws revolve around the legal principle that a person is innocent until proven guilty. So, when you can show any of us that Trump has been found guilty of sexual assault, please choose your words a little more carefully. Anyone can make unproven accusations and allegations but that's not proof of guilt. I'm not Trump's spokesperson, but your comments are pretty lame.
John Butch Murtagh Facebook Verified
Posted: January 21st, 2017 9:37 PM
Did the Woman's March today. It was an incredible event. The age of marcher was from 1 year old to the 90's. My life is better for the walk. My friendships are now in thr 300.OOO's!"
Daniel Hurtado from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 21st, 2017 9:20 PM
What they are protesting, among other things, is that Mr. Trump appears to have repeatedly committed sexual assault (which is a crime). Indeed he has bragged about it. And he has in other ways demonstrated that he is a misogynist. Perhaps you think Trump was lying when he bragged about committing sexual assault. Either way, it is difficult to believe that some of you don't understand the reason for the protest.
Bill Dwyer Facebook Verified
Posted: January 21st, 2017 9:11 PM
What's "pathetic and embarrassing" is how the new president of the United States continues to engage in petulant, juvenile spats with anyone who offends him. The elected leader of a nation of 330 million people just can't put his ego aside and be a genuine leader for this country.
Barbara Joan Facebook Verified
Posted: January 21st, 2017 6:47 PM
It's all so pathetic and embarrassing.
Richard Stephen Facebook Verified
Posted: January 21st, 2017 6:10 PM
David: Did you or anyone else don your pink hats and march in lockstep when the NY Times published a lengthy article on foreign contributions from anti-female regimes to the disgraced Clinton Foundation. Here's snippet from the article: "The Clinton Foundation has accepted tens of millions of dollars from countries that the State Department ?" before, during and after Mrs. Clinton's time as secretary ?" criticized for their records on sex discrimination and other human-rights issues. The countries include Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Brunei and Algeria. Saudi Arabia has been a particularly generous benefactor. The kingdom gave between $10 million and $25 million to the Clinton Foundation. " From the same article:" Mrs. Clinton "tweets about women's rights in this country and takes money from governments that deny women the most basic human rights." You'll probably tell me it was "fake news"but its from one of the left's favorite news sources. But hey, it was also reported in the Wall Street Journal. Washington Post and numerous other mainstream media sources. I'll be happy to post links to all the articles if you'd like. When I see the self proclaimed "liberals and progressives" start to protest REAL oppression of women, I'll join the march. But I might skip the pink hat.
David Hammond Facebook Verified
Posted: January 21st, 2017 4:42 PM
Was a beautiful day for a march. Got there a little late, unfortunately, as I had to tidy up the kitchen after the wife's breakfast.
Barbara Joan Facebook Verified
Posted: January 21st, 2017 3:53 PM
Rooting for your President to fail is harmful and hateful. Calm down! Stop drinking the kool aid.
John Rood Lewis Facebook Verified
Posted: January 21st, 2017 2:29 PM
Richard, Donald Trump's campaign was all about emotion, certainly not facts or logic. Emotion is more powerful. And the things he said and did (and has done in the past, all very thoroughly documented in countless books and interviews) made an emotional impact not just on his supporters but on those Americans that he humiliated and slandered. And there were countless examples of that. Need I recite them all, really? There are websites dedicated to the long litany or false statements and slurs he spewed during his campaign of demagoguery, delivered with his uber-crass and mocking style. Those made an emotional impact on others as well, on those that don't support him. It's another populist uprising that he created. In a way, he has united the Dems in much more significant way than Hillary could. This reaction to Trump will prevail for a very long time. Get used to it.
Richard Stephen Facebook Verified
Posted: January 21st, 2017 2:21 PM
Where are the pink hats and marches when women in the Islamic world are subject to genital mutilation, honor killings, beatings for being seen in public without a male family member or for exposing even the slightest bit of their arm or leg, etc., etc? Where are the pink hats and marches against the totally misogynistic and hateful Sharia laws that treat women as less than a full person? How may of of you have actually bothered to educate yourselves in these hateful practices cloaked in a "religion"? I'd suggest you do, and you'll see what real oppression against women looks like. Get real - Ignorance is not bliss despite what that tired cliche says.
Richard Stephen Facebook Verified
Posted: January 21st, 2017 2:11 PM
John: Where were the pink hats and marches when Bill Clinton, the Predator in Chief and his enabling wife occupied he White House? I've read this article over and over to try to understand exactly what is being protested. Aside from a citation of Trump's calling HRC a "nasty women" and some vague reference to "Donald Trump's vision of women", I can't really grasp all the outrage. Maybe you can mansplain it to all of us. Exactly what rights are Trump planning on taking away from women? Is he going to say we are going to lock them up in the kitchen and chain them to the ironing board? And keep them barefoot and pregnant? So much fabricated oppression; it borders on some type of delusional collective paranoia, like the Salem Witch Trials. I'll be the first to agree that Trump can be crude and crass, but he's not the great Bogeyman that the globalist media makes him out to be. The mainstream media objectifies women on a regular basis. Plenty of "prime time" TV shows are nothing less than soft porn. We are constantly bombarded by images of women as objects, but when Trump makes a crude comment, the left's heads explode! Lighten up and enjoy the beautiful weather.
Barbara Joan Facebook Verified
Posted: January 21st, 2017 2:09 PM
Ignorance has people believing made up stuff, I only speak truth not doublespeak..." The very concept of objective truth is fading out of the world. Lies will pass into history". George Orwell
John Rood Lewis Facebook Verified
Posted: January 21st, 2017 1:27 PM
I call 'em as I see 'em, Ray. We'll have to agree to disagree on everything. My wife and 150,000 others marched in Chicago today because they feel threatened by the bigotry and crassness of Donald Trump. It's emotional and real. Just because you don't feel it doesn't mean it's not real for tens of millions of women. The march in Washington dwarfed the inaugural crowd and we're just getting started. Your agenda is reckless and misguided and a clear majority of Americans oppose it.
Ray Simpson Facebook Verified
Posted: January 21st, 2017 1:16 PM
@ John Lewis (Not the angry representative who refused to go to the inauguration - I hope)- I will admit to being "OLD" beyond that your understanding of who I am and what I believe is just progressive liberal claptrap. You cannot tell anyone why your people are marching against President Trump or what you expect to accomplish. None of the slander you present here is supported by fact and I guess you believe DNC talking points as gospel ( Sorry for the religious reference) Bitter? you probably missed that in the last 8 years we have claimed 1000 plus state legislature seats, majority in the house and senate and the White House - we won you lost and I am content with that. Threatened by women? I have a wife, daughter, daughter-in-law and 2 female grandchildren - you might be right that is an awesome force, but I hold my own. That also sort of covers the lonely part as well. Deeply insecure and naive? I have been a nationally ranked archer, member of a well respected pistol team, Holder of 12 US patents and Dad for 2 great kids. I also have a political philosophy that has not changed in 70+ years and I am willing to stand up for what I believe and am willing to debate those hand wringing doom and gloomers who always see the glass as half empty. I am still looking for a patriotic reason for the marching I will not hold my breath.
John Rood Lewis from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 21st, 2017 1:16 PM
Barbara, are you just pretending to be dumb or are you really unable to grasp the symbolism of the pink hats with cat ears? I could be more explicit but I'm uncomfortable repeating the Trump quote that they reference. And what's with your obsession with communism? Stalin was a brutal dictator, not a Democrat. Lenin was a communist ideologue, not a Democrat. Your comparisons are bizarre and laughable. Trump, on the other hand, and his supporters seem to be very comfortable with America's first Fascist demagogue. You can't make this stuff up.
Bill Dwyer Facebook Verified
Posted: January 21st, 2017 1:06 PM
Well, Richard by "mansplain," do you mean offering a b.s. explanation that flies in the face of what you actually wrote? Truth just isn't important to you Trump supporters, is it? You want what you want , and everything gets twisted to that purpose. As your hero would tweet, "sad."
Richard Stephen Facebook Verified
Posted: January 21st, 2017 12:57 PM
I can just imagine some of the chants today: "What do we want? We don't know! When do we want it? NOW!!!!!
Barbara Joan Facebook Verified
Posted: January 21st, 2017 12:36 PM
Why is being a Pinko celebrated? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mass_killings_under_Communist_regimes
Richard Stephen Facebook Verified
Posted: January 21st, 2017 12:34 PM
Bill: My comment was in reference to Tom's comments trying to equate tea party types protesting President Obama's inauguration with the rioting that went on the last couple nights in D.C.. I didn't say any of the pinko hats were rioting today. Sorry I had to mansplain that to you.
Bill Dwyer Facebook Verified
Posted: January 21st, 2017 11:41 AM
There's no rioting going on today as hundreds of thousands of people are marching and protesting peacefully all over the country, Richard. The morons last night don't represent the values and principles of the vast majority of people opposed to Trump. If you disagree, then, should we assume the violent behavior and ugly comments Trump supporters frequently engaged in at his rallies reflect YOUR values and principles? .. .. Yeah. Didn't think so.
Richard Stephen Facebook Verified
Posted: January 21st, 2017 11:34 AM
Tom: I don't remember any "tea party" members rioting, breaking windows, burning cars or beating people bloody. Maybe my memory id getting fuzzy form seeing all the fake news. Maybe you can take off your pink hat for just a moment and "mansplain" that to me.
Tom Cargie from River Forest Facebook Verified
Posted: January 21st, 2017 10:27 AM
It's funny that Grumpy Old Man Ray did have a problem when his fellow teabaggers put on their tri corner hats and shouldered their long rifles to protest our president in 2009. Ray would be offensive if he wasn't such a joke.
Barbara Joan Facebook Verified
Posted: January 21st, 2017 10:09 AM
Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin used the term "polyezniy idiot" or "useful idiot" to describe sympathizers in the West who blindly supported Communist leaders.. "The goal of socialism is communism."..."The Constitution''s first three words?"We the People?"affirm that the government of the United States exists to serve its citizens. President Trump said during his inauguration speech: " At the bedrock of our politics will be a total allegiance to the United States of America, and through our loyalty to our country, we will rediscover our loyalty to each other.".....Lt. Gen. Ion Mihai Pacepa, the highest-ranking official ever to have defected from the former Soviet bloc, says "The Democratic Party has become dangerously infected with the Marxism virus. I recognize the symptoms because I once lived through them, and I believe it is my obligation as an American citizen to help the conservative movement to prevent any further spread of Marxism in my adopted country."....I love my country and people and support our President who has pledged to make America greater than ever before. before.Amen! Enough with all this Anti American carnage.
John Rood Lewis from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 21st, 2017 9:17 AM
Ray, I don't know you but I've read your numerous posts/rants. I would guess you are a bitter, angry, lonely and naive old man, deeply insecure, who feels threatened by women and minorities. You've bought into the Trump 'cult of personality' hook, line and sinker. Evidently you are unable to grasp the obvious... that Trump is a con man and a bullshit artist. He has been since his college days, with his $12,000/month allowance, his obsessive womanizing and his insatiable need for adoration and power. He is a sad little man with emotional problems, no attention span, with an unbelievably fragile ego and a compulsive need for attention and approval. 54% of the voters in America who just voted, voted for someone other than Trump. He lost the popular vote by about 3 million. You are in the minority. So even though your man won, with the help of Vladimir, some right-wing nutjobs in the FBI and a tsunami of fake news sites created by bored teenagers in Macedonia and elsewhere, the majority of Americans consider him a dangerously misguided threat to America. And we will not allow you or him to drag us into some fascist oligarchy.
Ray Simpson Facebook Verified
Posted: January 21st, 2017 8:04 AM
I am at a loss to understand what this group hopes to accomplish. Donald Trump is our president for 4 years and all of the protesting will not change that. Exactly what has he done to anger women, or is it just what you fear he will do? Without that reality you are just being malcontents and contribute nothing positive. You all seem to have fallen pray to Hillary's campaign of character assassination that distorted small issues into earth shattering disasters. It has become time to direct our effort in a direction that can make a difference. Refusing to accept the political swamp in Springfield and Chicago might be a good first step. Conjuring up problem issues that might happen in Washington just masks the real time criminality that is destroying our home state.
Kevin Peppard from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 21st, 2017 1:08 AM
Getting THERE is not the problem, even though it's tiring. Getting BACK is. I was a Bus Marshal of one of the several buses from U of I Urbana that went to the National Mall in DC for a Vietnam demonstration. I had finally got fed up with our troops being killed, and ordered to kill others, for the insanity of being in someone else's civil war. When it was time for people to come back, one couple was missing. I held the bus back for well over an hour, and then finally told the driver to go, knowing that that couple might be stranded 700 miles away. But I had to balance that against the interests of 60 or so people who had followed the rules, and needed to get back to Illinois, already exhausted. I later learned that the couple had decided to go back with someone who had a car, and hadn't told us. If you have stragglers, and in today's world of cell phones where they can tell you their changed plans and don't, leave them behind.
John Butch Murtagh Facebook Verified
Posted: January 20th, 2017 9:24 PM
I Will be in Chicago with my daughters, my son-in-law, two grand-children, and a feeling that my country is GREAT.!
Ray Simpson Facebook Verified
Posted: January 20th, 2017 9:11 PM
@ Mike - my point is that well intention ed protests often provide a cover for bad people to do very bad things. I am also not sure exactly what outcome these marchers hope to accomplish. We are aware of their visceral hatred for President Trump. Most of their opinion was formed as a result of the 1.2 billion dollar character assassination of the campaign. True Trump has said some things typical of construction site conversation, but that is where he cut his teeth. Might I suggest that we give him a chance to fulfill his promises and actually get things done. Steve Wynn, partner and competitor has said that when Donald Trump promises something, you can take it to the bank. I believe that the establishment politicians, R&D, have no idea what they are up against. Unlike Republican tradition he will not buckle under to Schumer and Durbin. We will hear endless sniping about how he refuses to give us everything and refuses to negotiate. A new dawn is breaking!
Barbara Joan Facebook Verified
Posted: January 20th, 2017 5:43 PM
Pink hat wearing "feminists' do not speak for most women.Such sexist rhetoric disrespects Dads-Husbands-Sons-Brothers-all men.Why would any man go along with this thinking? Women are always victims and men are always bad guys is their message...Help the disabled and homeless if you really care so much about societal ills.
Mike Hanline Facebook Verified
Posted: January 20th, 2017 4:27 PM
And I agree with you on that point as well, Bruce. But I doubt we're going to see any looting or Molotov cocktails being thrown at the Women's March on Washington, which is the assembly that Ray is referencing.
Bruce Kline Facebook Verified
Posted: January 20th, 2017 3:56 PM
Mike I agree. But the constitutional right to assembly does not include the right to set fires, destroy property and endanger the lives of others.
Mike Hanline Facebook Verified
Posted: January 20th, 2017 3:43 PM
Ray, why are you embarrassed that members of your community are exercising their constitutional right to assembly? I would say that's extremely American, not anti-American. Were you equally embarrassed by all the Tea Party rallies that were held after Obama was elected?
Ray Simpson Facebook Verified
Posted: January 20th, 2017 3:20 PM
I am embarrassed that members of my community are a part of an anti-American demonstration to disrespect a new president. Petulant children act this way - not adults. Sore losers all!
Nick A Binotti Facebook Verified
Posted: January 20th, 2017 3:01 PM
You may disagree with these women's strong opinions on this matter, but I think one thing we can all agree on is their impeccable taste in husbands.
Rob Ruffulo Facebook Verified
Posted: January 20th, 2017 2:56 PM
Under previous administration, Country was the most divided iy has ever been, Racism was at an all time high, and country was filled with violent protesting (which continued today) and Hate appreared accross the nation. Hillary was a failure, deal with it, and unite for a better america.
Mike Hanline Facebook Verified
Posted: January 20th, 2017 2:32 PM
Rani, what is your definition of 'fake news'?
Rani Dawn Facebook Verified
Posted: January 20th, 2017 12:23 PM
Gail, that is the best you can do? REALLY?!! Calling someone a troll is a lazy argument, especially when he made some cogent points. This is indicative of the low-information voters (who may also have advanced degrees) stubbornly refusing to face facts about their candidate due to identity politics. Trump didn't allow anyone to paint him as a racist and sexist and with the fake news shilling for "her" all day, all night, he STILL won. So keep at it. It was a losing strategy but some people seem to think it's going to somehow propel them to future success within the Democratic Party. No. If that contaminated party is ever resurrected, it will be by totally cleaning house of all the ethically challenged hacks who believe the end justifies the means.
Ray Simpson Facebook Verified
Posted: January 20th, 2017 11:35 AM
@ BP - sorry - word out of DC is that the looters are trying to get their FREE STUFF.
Bill Dwyer Facebook Verified
Posted: January 20th, 2017 11:33 AM
Am house sitting next four days in Granada, Nicaragua, while the owner, her sister and niece fly to Washington to join in Saturday's march. .. The events of the past three month- the last year for that matter- have galvanized millions of people like my friend here. One of the conversations I've had with numerous people is how folks didn't realize just how bad things could get. We're all about to find out, and hopefully everyone who cares about liberal democracy has taken off their rose colored glasses and and tossed them into the trash, along with any bongs they may have kept around.. . This is real folks. Get ready to fight back. And get ready total a punch. It's coming.
Barbara Purington Facebook Verified
Posted: January 20th, 2017 11:04 AM
Reality: Choice between Trump and Clinton for Presidential was lose-lose choice for voters. -Clinton undermined Sanders campaign. -Approx. half the voting population, voted for Trump. May all the post Inaugural gatherings be held without any violence and may everyone get home safely,
Ray Simpson Facebook Verified
Posted: January 20th, 2017 4:58 AM
@ Gail - Richard never said a word about President Trump! He stated facts that you cannot dispute, no matter how you sugar coat Hillary - she was a lousy candidate who ran a lousy campaign and lost according to the rules of the game. Donald Trump won 2,300 county's - Hillery less than 240. If Donald Trump does half of what he promises, your liberal progressive ideology will be dead and buried - forever! To be sure, I am a Trump backer (not a troll) and we won this election fair and square, so all of your tantrums will not alter that fact. You want to make an impact on politics why not start in Cook County - a spotlight there might bring some change. Your home of Chicago could use a bit of disinfecting, but, be careful heads get cracked there you know.
Gail Ranmo from Chicago Facebook Verified
Posted: January 20th, 2017 12:54 AM
Richard, such a Trump troll. Sad.
Richard Fischer from oak park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 19th, 2017 11:38 PM
People say the fact Hillary lost was because she was a female and they didn't want a female as president. Maybe some votes were cast for that reason just as many were cast only because she was a woman. Same thing happened when Obama was running. A certain segment of the population cast their votes based on sex or race instead of carefully deciding on the merits of the candidates. Hillary lost because she broke the law by using an unsecured server for her emails to send classified information. She broke the law by destroying over 30,000 emails. She broke the law by destroying hard drives and cell phones used for official business. Everybody talked about her government experience being a plus for her but I can't understand how with all that experience she could leave her communications open to be hacked. I would like to know what was in those emails and on the hard drives that she would take the chance to break the law to keep them from being seen. That's not even talking about her using her position in the State Department to enrich the Clinton Foundation or discussing why nothing has happened with Ahmed Abu Khatallah since his capture. She lost because she was no good and crooked and no amount of protesting and marching will change that. We need people to demand honesty from our politicians and government.
Janet Haisman from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 19th, 2017 10:56 PM
There are always those who refuse to be swayed by facts, and I pity them. (That should make them mad!) There are many strong, fine men out there whose masculinity is not threatened by women, minorities, and immigrants. But they (and we) lost out this time due to the vagaries of the Electoral College. Personally, I am in love with David Hammond and his example!
Gail Ranmo from Chicago Facebook Verified
Posted: January 19th, 2017 10:56 PM
Who is really the "crook"? Traitor to be sure. There was nothing wrong with the most qualified candidate ever - except that men couldn't abide a female president (and, I'll admit, some errant women who bought the 30 years worth of trampeling her reputation- by old white men.) Oh, and then there were the Russians ...Hope you are happy with your crooked, white, male, cabinet bent on dismantling our democracy.
Ray Simpson Facebook Verified
Posted: January 19th, 2017 9:56 PM
Did anyone notice that the organizational genius behind the Trump victory was a mother of 4?
Richard Fischer from oak park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 19th, 2017 9:24 PM
We went through the primaries and the election and Trump was still elected. Now we have all the Hillary people protesting because their candidate wasn't elected. As much as you say it's just a march and not a protest you're kidding no body except yourselves. Your time would be better spent working to insure your respective parties put forward decent candidates that we could elect to govern us instead of of holding these protest marches that accomplish nothing since I'm pretty sure he will be inaugurated dispite the protests. You could be lobbying your representatives to get Madigan out of office to try to get Illinois a budget so social services and education aren't kept hostage. You live in a state that's a laughing stock of the country and you figure the best use of your time is to protest an election that's already been decided. Get over your hurt feelings. Hillary lost because she was a crook and we're lucky that enough people recognized it before she was elected - regardless of her sex.
Ray Simpson Facebook Verified
Posted: January 19th, 2017 8:52 PM
A lot of effort, to what end? Wouldn't that same energy down in Springfield have a better chance of helping? You march in fear of something that might happen, yet cast a blind eye to the feckless government that has driven our state to be a national laughing stock. I can just see a national news organization interviewing one of you. Asked where you are from and then snickering when you say Illinois. Sure you got all the answers by gum.
Teresa Powell Facebook Verified
Posted: January 19th, 2017 8:17 PM
Bravo for all the positive comments submitted about the marches as women and men of good will join with others AROUND THE WORLD to rally and march for a better future.
Gail Ranmo from Chicago Facebook Verified
Posted: January 19th, 2017 7:44 PM
Dear Richard: I would love to meet you show you a thing or two that women can do - without men - you sexist...I'll leave it at that.
David Weindling from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 19th, 2017 7:13 PM
Thanks to Claire, Julie and all the organizers and participants going to Washington to support equality and justice. My wife and step-daughters will be there with yet another group, while my daughter and I will march in Chicago. Be heard. Be counted.
Mike Reust from Washington DC Metro Area Facebook Verified
Posted: January 19th, 2017 7:12 PM
Hey Richard, If you are married, I pity your wife. If you are not married, the women of the world are at least grateful for that.
David Hammond Facebook Verified
Posted: January 19th, 2017 7:12 PM
In the same way that some carnivores feel threatened and defensive when someone says they're vegetarian, some males feel threatened and defensive when someone says they're feminist. Both reactions are silly, of course, but it happens all the time.
Jg Morales from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 19th, 2017 6:49 PM
Richard - You clearly are a sexist if you believe women incapable of doing "man's work". I tell you no lie, the best plumber I've ever had was a woman. I build and repair my own computers, thanks. Wood split at the hinge on the armoire? Fixed that too. Needed a bigger hole when changing a lock? I drilled it. Lost key to a pad lock? Went to Ace and got another blade for *my* saw. Assembled the grill, chairs, just about anything you can name. Set up the surround sound and connected it to dual boot desktop before smart Tv was even a thing. 1950s indeed! I don't hate men, but I have a problem with characters like you who believe all we women folk would melt if we didn't suffer sexist pigs like you. In fact, I'm probably handier than most men I know my age thanks to the internet and the men and women at hardware stores. Following directions is not rocket science, and does not require high levels of testosterone. *smh*
Deborah Wess Facebook Verified
Posted: January 19th, 2017 6:25 PM
Mr. Stephen, your comments are strikingly unrelated to this article. Your assumptions are bizarre in the extreme. Nowhere within does it address the college majors of the attendees nor of the two women profiled; neither is any specific or hypothetical woman's ability to repair any item on her own. Can't really see the point of your gross generalizations, name-calling or ad hominem attacks. The article in fact is only nominally about the March, but highlights, in WJ's tried and true journalistic tradition, the connection of local Villagers with national news. I guess all readers will just need to wait for evidence of your belief in equal rights. I for one won't be holding my breath. If you don't want to go the March in D.C., or a Sister March in Chicago or in any of the 200+ host cities anywhere else across the globe, then don't.
RoseMary Gange Facebook Verified
Posted: January 19th, 2017 6:21 PM
Wow! That was quite an anti women rant! This march is not against men but nice try deflecting from the problems this new administration poses for our nation. Sad
Roger French from OP Facebook Verified
Posted: January 19th, 2017 6:15 PM
It might have helped to not make contradictory statements,dude. Just sayin
Richard Stephen Facebook Verified
Posted: January 19th, 2017 5:54 PM
Well, comrades, enjoy your feminist marches, protests, rallies and other anti-male "happenings". Just remember that next time you need your car fixed, your house tuckpointed, your plumbing repaired, or need a new furnace or dishwasher installed or repaired, be sure to call one of those feminist repair shops so they send over a feminist technician or repairwomen. Oh, wait that will never happen. OK; just pull out he repair manual or go on-lime to see how to fix everything yourself. You see, you have no problem calling a man to fix stuff for you out of one side of your mouth while you call men sexists and misogynists out the other side of your mouth. I strongly believe in equal rights and equal pay for men and women, but get real, men and women are NOT the same. Equal, yes, but the same, not really, despite what your Crypto-Marxist college professor might have told you. And while you're at it, maybe instead of getting a degree in Gender Studies, try going to trade school to show how equal you are capable of being and then go start your own feminist repair shop.