Congressmen won't attend Trump inauguration

Rep. Danny K. Davis says he's following the wishes of most of his constituents

U.S. Rep. Danny K. Davis | File

By Michael Romain

Staff Reporter

U.S. Rep. Danny K. Davis (7th), who represents all of Oak Park and Forest Park and most of River Forest, won't be attending the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, according to a statement put out by the Congressman's office Jan. 19.

"After giving serious thought and consideration, I have determined to follow the recommendation of a majority of my constituents who have called," Davis said in the statement, adding that 95 percent of the people who have called his office in relation to the inauguration have suggested that he not attend the event.

"It has always been my approach to follow the lead of my constituents except for one time that I recall when I didn't," Davis said.

The only time he went against a majority of his constituency's wishes, he recalled, was when he voted for President Barack Obama's first bail-out plan. He said that the economy was in such bad shape "that we needed it anyway; therefore, I voted for it."

Davis said that the inauguration is "much more than a set of festivities." He said that it should reflect the people's values and hopes, as well.

"I congratulate President Donald Trump and all of those who voted for him and look forward to working together to help make America a safer and more desirable place in which to living," Davis said.

Davis joins 65 other Democrats in Congress who, as of today, have elected not to attend Trump's inauguration, according to a report by ABC News. Other Democratic representatives in Congress from the Chicago area who have decided not to attend the event include Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (4th), who represents one precinct in northwest River Forest, and Rep. Mike Quigley (5th), Rep. Dan Lipinski (3rd) and Rep. Jan Schakowsky (9th) and Rep. Bobby Rush (1st).

Email: michael@oakpark.com

Reader Comments

4 Comments - Add Your Comment

Dirk McCoy from Oak Park  

Posted: January 20th, 2017 1:10 PM

Unfortunate choice to skip the peaceful transfer of power we should all honor. Hopefully, the district will benefit enough from the economic and security environment championed by this incoming Administration that Mr. Davis' constituents will feel more charitable in four years.

Ray Simpson  

Posted: January 20th, 2017 9:50 AM

@ Ms Gearen - please explain how Pres Obama's worth at his first inauguration was 1.2 million and 12.5 million today? Danny Davis is a petulant little man who diminishes our district with every petty move. We are being represented, at this inauguration, by sore losers who refuse to accept reality and as pointed out by candidate Clinton " Not accepting the results of the election is Un-American" Peaceful demonstrations lately have morphed into violent rioting where thugs go looking for free stuff.

Ann Marie Gearen from oak park  

Posted: January 20th, 2017 6:13 AM

Thank you, Congressman, for helping us mark the fact that this is no normal transfer of power but a dangerous experiment in how democracy functions with a "leader" who flaunts all of its norms, including freedom of the press and the norm (and law) which says the president cannot profit monetarily from the office he holds nor be involved with a foreign power (helpful to his business interests and those of members of his cabinet) which would influence our elections and work through him to undermine our country. Ann Gearen

Richard Fischer from oak park  

Posted: January 19th, 2017 10:59 PM

Typical, more inaction from our representation.

