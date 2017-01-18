District House Does it Differently
Sponsored Story
Already a month into construction, the District House project thoughtfully contributes to the community by delivering an appropriately scaled, sustainable development within the urban fabric of the Hemingway District and downtown Oak Park.
The project is seeking Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, commonly known as LEED, certification. According to the U.S. Green Building Council, "LEED-certified buildings are resource efficient. They use less water and energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions."
The design is a collaboration between Seattle-based The Miller Hull Partnership, LLP and Chicago-based Northworks Architects. "District House is a modern affirmation of the principles of the Prairie School of architecture. Deep projecting floor overhangs emphasize the horizontal while enhancing energy efficiency," said Brian Court, Partner at Miller Hull.
Frank Vihtelic, Jameson Sotheby's International Realty listing agent, says this was all by design. "Every aspect of the District House project from the selection of the design team to the unit's delivery specifications focuses both on quality and environmental impact."
Since construction commenced, the project's commitment to sustainability is at the forefront. Most recently, the project achieved a 95% landfill diversion rate for the demolition waste from the Tasty Dog building. The materials from the building demolition were sent to recycling centers, separation facilities and reused both on and off-site.
This broad commitment to sustainability is not new for the project team. Miller Hull, the project's design architect, has a reputation for high performance sustainable designs that actively engage their communities. A recently completed project includes the Bullitt Center in Seattle, which is widely cited as the greenest commercial building in the world. Project development partner Campbell Coyle has also developed a local reputation for sustainable projects, including Harper Court, among the most sustainable private sector projects in Chicago.
The project will incorporate extensive green roofs and solar shades, while units will feature Energy Star furnaces and Nest self-learning, wi-fi-enabled thermostats, all contributing towards energy efficiency. The project will also utilize low-VOC paints, green label plus carpets and dual-flush toilets. As important, the project is located in the heart of Oak Park, just blocks away from the Metra and CTA. "One of the most sustainable aspects of the project is its location and the lifestyle it affords future buyers." said Frank Vihtelic.
District House in under construction and over 35% sold. To learn more about what District House has to offer, stop by the District House sales center at 805 Lake Street or call Frank Vihtelic at 708-386-1810 for more information.
