Home
News
Dining
Shopping
Directory
Real Estate
Classified
Community

Challenge continues for VMA candidates

Residents appeal electoral board's ruling in circuit court

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

The unofficial slate of candidates endorsed by the Village Manager Association (VMA) continues its battle this week to gain access to the ballot for the April 4 municipal election in Oak Park.

The three candidates – village clerk candidate Lori Malinski and trustee candidates Peter Barber and Glenn Brewer – faced challenges to their nominating petitions from two Oak Park residents, but the Oak Park Electoral Board decided last week to allow the three access to the ballot.

Now, resident Kevin Peppard and a former Oak Park trustee, Robert Milstein, are appealing that decision to the Cook County Circuit Court, according to Burt Odelson, of the Evergreen Park-based law firm Odelson Sterk Ltd., who is representing them in the case.

Odelson said in a telephone interview that the two challengers stand behind their assertion that the three candidates improperly collected signatures for their nominating petitions.

He said the three candidates, endorsed by the VMA, did not constitute a slate or an official political party because they did not have candidates for the five public offices up for election – village president, three trustee seats and village clerk.

"If you're running in a primary, the law allows you to do that," Odelson said, but noted that there are no primary races in Oak Park municipal elections because all of the positions are elected at-large.

"The law also allows you to collectively file signatures," he said.

But the three VMA candidates did not do that. Instead, they collected 735 signatures as a group. That number far exceeds the 251 needed – 5 percent of the 5,021 cast in the most recent municipal election – but should not have been submitted together, Peppard and Milstein contend. They've also argued that had they been submitted separately, they still would have needed 753 combined signatures to equal the requisite 251 for each of the three candidates.

"If they want to be independent, they have to file the number required by statute, and if you add up all the numbers, they are collectively short signatures," Odelson said.

Peppard and Milstein argued to the electoral board that the case McNamara vs. Oak Lawn Municipal Officers Electoral Board in 2005 set precedent for requiring candidates to file petition signatures separately if they are not part of an official slate.

The local electoral board determined that although collecting the signatures collectively was improper, the courts have left it up to the local electoral board to determine whether to allow such candidates access to the ballot.

Odelson said he has filed a petition for judicial review and is going to court Thursday to file a brief to get a hearing date for the appeal to the electoral board decision. He anticipates a hearing on the case to be scheduled for the second to last week of January.

CONTACT: tim@oakpark.com

