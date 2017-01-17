Working toward a first survivor
Opinion: Letters To The Editor
As we move forward from election season and begin to work with 115th Congress on behalf of the American people, I want to highlight an issue I think we can all agree on, regardless of political preference.
Right now in Illinois, 220,000 people have Alzheimer's and 600,000 serve as caregivers — meaning that nearly 8 percent of our state's population is living this experience daily. Across the country, more than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias and it is the only disease among the top 10 that has no survivors.
However, there is hope, and we're beginning to see some real progress. The Alzheimer's Association has been extremely successful in raising public awareness of the disease. Thanks to increased federal research funding, we're finally beginning to see breakthroughs in our understanding of dementia and possible treatments.
Congress needs to continue to increase research funding when the budget comes up for a vote before long. Congressman Danny Davis has been so supportive of making research dollars available and I want to encourage his continued support for Alzheimer's research funding.
Finding the first survivor of Alzheimer's disease is possible with his support in Washington. And I hope that first survivor will be a neighbor right here.
Ruth Reko
River Forest
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2016
|
To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Hi! I'm interested in knowing more about the...
By Sara Torres
Posted: January 19th, 2017 4:25 PM
@Tom & @Brian: Thank you for the suggestions. We do...
By Elizabeth Yeazel
Posted: January 19th, 2017 4:08 PM
@ Elizabeth Yeazel: Try Westchester or Lagrange,
By Brian Slowiak
Posted: January 19th, 2017 3:48 PM
After the state legislature allowed the Early...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: January 19th, 2017 3:23 PM
@Elizabeth. I hope you stay in town. "Luxury" seems to...
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:40 PM
I wonder if the parents who wrote that letter knew the...
By Jeff Schroeder
Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:38 PM
I would like to know who the Village thinks will live...
By Elizabeth Yeazel
Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:04 PM
Brian - would not be surprised!!
By John Butch Murtagh
Posted: January 19th, 2017 12:20 PM
Cathy was hoping to cash in on a rigged system that...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: January 19th, 2017 9:49 AM
Jesus wa enlightened He loved those who the...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: January 19th, 2017 9:32 AM