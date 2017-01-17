Working toward a first survivor

As we move forward from election season and begin to work with 115th Congress on behalf of the American people, I want to highlight an issue I think we can all agree on, regardless of political preference.

Right now in Illinois, 220,000 people have Alzheimer's and 600,000 serve as caregivers — meaning that nearly 8 percent of our state's population is living this experience daily. Across the country, more than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias and it is the only disease among the top 10 that has no survivors.

However, there is hope, and we're beginning to see some real progress. The Alzheimer's Association has been extremely successful in raising public awareness of the disease. Thanks to increased federal research funding, we're finally beginning to see breakthroughs in our understanding of dementia and possible treatments.

Congress needs to continue to increase research funding when the budget comes up for a vote before long. Congressman Danny Davis has been so supportive of making research dollars available and I want to encourage his continued support for Alzheimer's research funding.

Finding the first survivor of Alzheimer's disease is possible with his support in Washington. And I hope that first survivor will be a neighbor right here.

Ruth Reko

River Forest