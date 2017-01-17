Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
Walter Van Slyke, 69

Anti-war and D97 schools activist

Opinion: Obituaries

Walter Van Slyke

Walter Van Slyke, 69, an Oak Park resident for over 30 years, died on Dec. 30, 2016 at home after a two-year battle with cancer. Born in Tampa, Florida in 1947 to Harvey and Martha Van Slyke, his early years instilled a lifelong love of the water — swimming, kayaking, and scuba diving — as well as an enthusiasm for bicycling.  

He and his wife Caren met organizing the 1969 March on Washington against the Vietnam War, and his activism endured through his efforts to promote equity and enrichment for all Oak Park students. He played a key role in several District 97 school board elections and in referendums to put both school districts on a firm financial footing.

An activist, storyteller, outdoor enthusiast, loyal friend, and extraordinary parent and grandfather, he and Caren loved to travel, explore new places, meet new people, and learn about art and cultures.

He will be remembered as a confidant, counselor, and outstanding host, engaging friends and loved ones with food, drink, political strategy conversations, and great stories at his Oak Park home and the family cottage in Indiana. Most importantly, he will be remembered for his generosity and kindness to everyone he encountered.

Walter Van Slyke is survived by his wife, Caren; his children and their spouses, Tracy Van Slyke and Mike Persoon and Brian and Lydia Van Slyke; and his grandson, Leo Persoon. His parents and brother Steven preceded him in death.  

The family desires donations to honor Walter's life and special gifts to Housing Forward and the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

