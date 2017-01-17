Talk straight on principal
Opinion: Editorials
By Editorial
It is an awkward situation, the principal post at Oak Park's Lincoln School. This is the school where a long-serving and popular principal, Cathy Hamilton, chose of her own free will, four years back, to cash in on a crazy-generous state early retirement perk. She asked District 97 to set her retirement for the spring of 2017 and officials signed off on it. But later Hamilton discovered a change in the crazy-generous state plan and last fall asked D97 officials to rescind her pending retirement. She wanted to stay on.
With a strong chorus of support for Hamilton from many faculty and parents, the district was in a tough spot. But its bureaucrat-speak since then and culminating last week hasn't helped much. In a final letter announcing a help wanted ad was being posted, Supt. Carole Kelley said the district had looked at all options but the ship had left the slip, the cow was out of the stall, etc. One way forward and that's full speed ahead, said the super.
Maybe. More likely is that the board and the superintendent had long-planned for Hamilton's departure and were looking ahead to a new hire of their own choosing to recalibrate the school somewhat more toward district/superintendent goals.
That's not a bad thing. It's not unfair. And it is more honest than saying there was nothing else that could be done when they really wanted to do something else.
Reader Comments
2 Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2016
|
To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Hi! I'm interested in knowing more about the...
By Sara Torres
Posted: January 19th, 2017 4:25 PM
@Tom & @Brian: Thank you for the suggestions. We...
By Elizabeth Yeazel
Posted: January 19th, 2017 4:08 PM
@ Elizabeth Yeazel: Try Westchester or Lagrange,
By Brian Slowiak
Posted: January 19th, 2017 3:48 PM
After the state legislature allowed the Early...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: January 19th, 2017 3:23 PM
@Elizabeth. I hope you stay in town....
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:40 PM
I wonder if the parents who wrote that letter knew the...
By Jeff Schroeder
Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:38 PM
I would like to know who the Village thinks will live...
By Elizabeth Yeazel
Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:04 PM
Brian - would not be surprised!!
By John Butch Murtagh
Posted: January 19th, 2017 12:20 PM
Cathy was hoping to cash in on a rigged system that...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: January 19th, 2017 9:49 AM
Jesus wa enlightened He loved those who the...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: January 19th, 2017 9:32 AM
Kevin Peppard from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 17th, 2017 6:01 PM
Butch: I value your insights on these pages, but when you claim these are anonymous items and should be disregarded, remember that these are EDITORIALS, and belong to the WJ itself. They are not OPINION PIECES. Consider them them to be written by Dan Haley or Ken Trainor or both, but not by some unknown citizen.
John Butch Murtagh Facebook Verified
Posted: January 17th, 2017 4:57 PM
Unnamed Post - Who do you trust?