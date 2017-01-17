Talk straight on principal

By Editorial

It is an awkward situation, the principal post at Oak Park's Lincoln School. This is the school where a long-serving and popular principal, Cathy Hamilton, chose of her own free will, four years back, to cash in on a crazy-generous state early retirement perk. She asked District 97 to set her retirement for the spring of 2017 and officials signed off on it. But later Hamilton discovered a change in the crazy-generous state plan and last fall asked D97 officials to rescind her pending retirement. She wanted to stay on.

With a strong chorus of support for Hamilton from many faculty and parents, the district was in a tough spot. But its bureaucrat-speak since then and culminating last week hasn't helped much. In a final letter announcing a help wanted ad was being posted, Supt. Carole Kelley said the district had looked at all options but the ship had left the slip, the cow was out of the stall, etc. One way forward and that's full speed ahead, said the super.

Maybe. More likely is that the board and the superintendent had long-planned for Hamilton's departure and were looking ahead to a new hire of their own choosing to recalibrate the school somewhat more toward district/superintendent goals.

That's not a bad thing. It's not unfair. And it is more honest than saying there was nothing else that could be done when they really wanted to do something else.