Student of the Games

At 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds, Jared Scott has the size, speed and talent to be an effective wide receiver at the college level. He has attracted recruiting interest from multiple schools. (File photo)

Jared Scott leads OPRF with seven dunks, including a two-handed jam (shown here) against rival Fenwick at the Chicago Elite Classic. (Photo by Marie Lillig)

OPRF senior forward Jared Scott, right, is a versatile all-court player and an excellent leader for the Huskies. (Photo by Marie Lillig)

Matt Le Cren

Contributing Reporter

Jared Scott's athleticism is clear to anyone who watches the Oak Park and River Forest senior on the football field or basketball court.

But Scott is much more than a high school sports star.

The 6-foot-6, 215-pound senior forward also excels in the classroom, where he sports a 3.3 grade-point average.

The well-spoken Scott is the youngest of four children in a family of high achievers.

"He's very sharp," OPRF basketball coach Matt Maloney said. "I actually had him in class two years ago and I could tell what type of kid he is. He's a credit to his parents putting the emphasis on the academics."

Scott took Sports and Resistance in American History, an elective Maloney created, as a sophomore. He knows history is full of high school student-athletes who put sports first and paid the consequences, so he considers sports an extension of the classroom, not the other way around.

One only has to look at Scott's family history to see why.

Scott's father, Ron, is a high-ranking executive with Domino's who oversees operations in 23 states. His mother, Pam, is a Certified Public Accountant.

They've raised four children who have done them proud. Scott's brother, Evan, ran football and track at OPRF and graduated in 2008. He graduated last year from Marquette Law School and is studying for the bar exam.

Camille Scott, played basketball for the Huskies and is currently in medical school in Miami. Fluent in Spanish, she wants to work in the public health field.

Scott's other sister, Simone, a 2016 OPRF alum, is attending film school at Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles.

"As you can see with what my siblings do and my parents do, there's high expectations, so I've just got to live up to it," Scott said. "I think my parents have done a really good job of raising me, and my older siblings have done a good job of keeping me doing the right things."

Maloney agrees.

"They're just a really good family," Maloney said. "Their priorities are in line and it's nice to have a kid who puts academics above athletics.

"He's a good role model for our younger guys. Isaiah Fuller, our point guard, is an honor roll student, so we've had a lot of guys improve their academic standing since they've been part of the program.

"So Jared is really good for the younger guys, kind of leads by example in the classroom."

Fuller, an explosive junior point guard, is glad to have Scott as a mentor.

"He's doing a good job of leading the team this year," Fuller said. "He always says don't let the outside be a distraction inside the lines.

"He tells us to get our work done in the classroom so we can be focused on the court."

Scott, who is drawing interest from Division II college coaches in both football and basketball, knows better than to rely on athletics to get him where he wants to go.

Knee surgery ended his junior basketball season last January, though he bounced back to play a starring role at wide receiver on the OPRF football team that went 7-3, losing in the first round of the state playoffs.

Scott has had a breakout year on the hardwood. Through 14 games, He leads the Huskies in scoring and rebounding, averaging 15 points per game on 49 percent shooting and 7.3 rebounds. The smooth left-handed shooter also owns a team-best seven dunks this season.

"He's really made huge strides in a year," Maloney said. "Last year he had the knee troubles but you could always see the upside.

"What I see now is a totally different Jared. He's grown into his body and he's playing with confidence.

"He's had some big games against what I think is one of the toughest schedules in the area, so he's really been a bright spot. He's showing our young guys, especially the sophomores, the progression of how sometimes it takes a year or two to get acclimated."

The Huskies usually play four guards at a time, which enables Scott to showcase his versatility. He's equally comfortable inside or on the perimeter and has played the 3, 4 and 5 spots, happy to help out wherever he's needed.

"I'm definitely really thankful that I can go out there each night with a healthy body because I haven't had that in a while," Scott said.

Scott showcased his worth – and gave his teammates a scare – during a Jan. 10 game at Downers Grove North. He was accidentally undercut twice during the key West Suburban Conference Silver Division game, landing on his arm in the first half and then falling hard on his tailbone late in the third quarter.

After treatment from the trainer, Scott surprisingly returned to action early in the fourth quarter and converted a three-point play on the next possession.

Scott scored 10 of his game-high 20 points in the final quarter as the Huskies (13-5, 4-0) beat the Trojans (10-4, 3-1) by a 56-53 count to seize sole possession of the Silver lead.

"I think that's when our senior leadership took over," Scott said. "I knew I couldn't leave my team hanging, even with the pain that I was feeling.

"I owed it to the guys to come back and help them win. They did a really solid job holding them off, keeping the lead until I could come back."

It wasn't quite Willis Reed returning in the 1970 NBA Finals, but it was inspiring.

"To be honest, the way he went down, I thought that was it for the night," Maloney said.

But it is never over for Scott, who is still mulling his college options. Maloney said he's capable of playing both sports in college, but he will probably have to choose one.

Regardless of where he goes, Scott will have a bright future after his playing days are over because the aspiring business major has his priorities straight.

"That's why I'm extremely thankful for my family because not everyone has the right people looking over them," said Scott, who is taking a leadership course taught by OPRF football coach John Hoerster. "My dad always tells me to work hard because there's always other people out there that have the same goals as you, but it's about who wants it more and you've just got to put the work in every day, especially when people aren't watching."

Scott is fortunate to come from a strong two-parent family. Not everyone has that luxury and Scott knows plenty of kids who come from more difficult backgrounds.

"A lot of my friends are in that category, but they are defying that category," Scott said. "They are well-spoken and got good people behind them looking after them and (they are) doing well on the field and court as well.

"So I just like to surround myself with friends and people with similar goals to myself. You've got to do the right thing."