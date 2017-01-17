Shrubtown January 18
Opinion: Shrubtown
By Marc Stopeck
Contact:
Email: marc@oakpark.com Twitter: @MarcStopeck
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2016
|
To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
@Tom & @Brian: Thank you for the suggestions. We...
By Elizabeth Yeazel
Posted: January 19th, 2017 4:08 PM
@ Elizabeth Yeazel: Try Westchester or Lagrange,
By Brian Slowiak
Posted: January 19th, 2017 3:48 PM
After the state legislature allowed the Early...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: January 19th, 2017 3:23 PM
@Elizabeth. I hope you stay in town....
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:40 PM
I wonder if the parents who wrote that letter knew the...
By Jeff Schroeder
Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:38 PM
I would like to know who the Village thinks will live...
By Elizabeth Yeazel
Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:04 PM
Brian - would not be surprised!!
By John Butch Murtagh
Posted: January 19th, 2017 12:20 PM
Cathy was hoping to cash in on a rigged system that...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: January 19th, 2017 9:49 AM
Jesus wa enlightened He loved those who the...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: January 19th, 2017 9:32 AM
. Is it possible that the Village of Oak Park is on ...
By Brian Slowiak
Posted: January 19th, 2017 8:49 AM