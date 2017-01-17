Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
42°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Seniors must apply to renew property tax exemptions

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Ali Elsaffar

OP Township Assessor

Oak Park residents 65 years of age or older should receive renewal forms for senior citizen property tax exemptions this week and will have until Feb. 8 to file them. Local seniors should feel free to call the office of the Oak Park Township Assessor for help completing the forms.

There are two senior tax exemptions:

1) The senior exemption, available to all seniors regardless of income, reduces property taxes by about $675. It is available for any owner-occupied residential property if the owner was born in 1951 or earlier.

2) The "senior freeze" provides some seniors with additional savings if the combined income of all members of the household is less than $55,000, and if the senior has been an owner-occupant of the property since Jan. 1, 2015.

The recently mailed senior applications are for the 2016 property taxes, which are paid in calendar year 2017. The savings from the exemptions will appear on the second installment tax bills that will likely be mailed in late June of 2017.

For seniors not receiving mailings

Homeowners who were born in 1951 turned 65 in 2016, and thus are likely to be eligible for the senior exemptions for the first time. However, taxpayers who recently turned 65 will probably not receive applications when the senior renewal forms are mailed, so I encourage such individuals to call my office to obtain the forms and information necessary to receive the senior exemptions. The forms are also available online at www.CookCountyAssessor.com.

Law on erroneous exemptions 

Owners of properties that erroneously receive tax exemptions can be made to repay the tax savings from any exemption for which they are not eligible. To avoid erroneous senior citizen exemptions, it is important to understand the eligibility rules for such exemptions. Although generally straightforward, the rules can be confusing after a senior leaves his or her home.

If a senior was in residence on Jan. 1, 2016, the property should be eligible for the 2016 senior exemptions (paid in 2017), even if the senior citizen ceased living at the property later in 2016. But in most cases, the property will not be eligible for senior tax exemptions. Call the Township Assessor's Office (708-383-8005).

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2016

To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

>2ND FLOOR 2 BR 1185 S OAK PARK AVE OP

$1200 @ mth. + Sec. Dep. Incl. gar park. You control, pay heat/AC. Avail Feb 1. Call 708-246-2579.

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

After the state legislature allowed the Early...

By Barbara Joan

Posted: January 19th, 2017 3:23 PM

On: D97 upholds Lincoln principal's...

@Elizabeth. I hope you stay in town....

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:40 PM

On: New tower planned for downtown Oak...

I wonder if the parents who wrote that letter knew the...

By Jeff Schroeder

Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:38 PM

On: D97 upholds Lincoln principal's...

I would like to know who the Village thinks will live...

By Elizabeth Yeazel

Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:04 PM

On: New tower planned for downtown Oak...

Brian - would not be surprised!!

By John Butch Murtagh

Posted: January 19th, 2017 12:20 PM

On: New tower planned for downtown Oak...

Cathy was hoping to cash in on a rigged system that...

By Barbara Joan

Posted: January 19th, 2017 9:49 AM

On: A letter of support for Cathy...

Jesus wa enlightened He loved those who the...

By Barbara Joan

Posted: January 19th, 2017 9:32 AM

On: The best in our lifetime

. Is it possible that the Village of Oak Park is on ...

By Brian Slowiak

Posted: January 19th, 2017 8:49 AM

On: New tower planned for downtown Oak...

@ Dwyer - last week you commented that you intend to...

By Ray Simpson

Posted: January 18th, 2017 10:14 PM

On: The best in our lifetime

Another high-rise at the corner of Lake Street and...

By Paul Obis

Posted: January 18th, 2017 8:35 PM

On: New tower planned for downtown Oak...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close