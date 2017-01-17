Save the birds from glass tower collisions

We were at the Preservation Awards this year [Recognizing property owners' efforts, Homes, Jan. 11]. Our house was getting a Cavalcade of Pride Award. As I was listening to the awards given out, the Green Award was the one I really took interest in.

I am a fourth-generation Oak Parker. I love to see the homes here being taking care of. But now I see the new buildings going vertical, which is how it will be from now on.

I listened about using recycled building materials, recycling water, non-toxic materials and so on. But no one talked about the windows.

I see so many birds that flew into windows and broke their necks. I walk by the Oak Park Public Library almost every day. I see many birds dead on the ground. They do put decals on the windows, but still ... Even with my one-story house being on a corner, I have given up on washing my windows on the street side because of this issue.

I cut hair downtown and talked to a client who worked for Turner Construction about this issue. He said funny I should bring this up, that he was at a meeting where they were talking about a new glass they will be using for this problem.

In nature, birds don't fly into spider webs. In prehistoric times, snakes were as big as a bus. Can you imagine what spiders and their webs looked like? Yikes!

So there is a glass window made for commercial buildings with spider webs etched with laser beams. We can't see it but the birds can.

It seems to be effective.

So I mentioned this to the architect who was at the awards, and he had never heard of this before. If you google A Concept USGBC - Biomimicry spider web/glass you can read about this.

With all the new and taller buildings going in Oak Park, we need to set an example that we care about our impact on this planet and the animals too. We are all connected and need each other.

I hope this raises awareness in our community as we head toward the future.

Jeanie Forbes

Oak Park