Save the birds from glass tower collisions
Opinion: Letters To The Editor
We were at the Preservation Awards this year [Recognizing property owners' efforts, Homes, Jan. 11]. Our house was getting a Cavalcade of Pride Award. As I was listening to the awards given out, the Green Award was the one I really took interest in.
I am a fourth-generation Oak Parker. I love to see the homes here being taking care of. But now I see the new buildings going vertical, which is how it will be from now on.
I listened about using recycled building materials, recycling water, non-toxic materials and so on. But no one talked about the windows.
I see so many birds that flew into windows and broke their necks. I walk by the Oak Park Public Library almost every day. I see many birds dead on the ground. They do put decals on the windows, but still ... Even with my one-story house being on a corner, I have given up on washing my windows on the street side because of this issue.
I cut hair downtown and talked to a client who worked for Turner Construction about this issue. He said funny I should bring this up, that he was at a meeting where they were talking about a new glass they will be using for this problem.
In nature, birds don't fly into spider webs. In prehistoric times, snakes were as big as a bus. Can you imagine what spiders and their webs looked like? Yikes!
So there is a glass window made for commercial buildings with spider webs etched with laser beams. We can't see it but the birds can.
It seems to be effective.
So I mentioned this to the architect who was at the awards, and he had never heard of this before. If you google A Concept USGBC - Biomimicry spider web/glass you can read about this.
With all the new and taller buildings going in Oak Park, we need to set an example that we care about our impact on this planet and the animals too. We are all connected and need each other.
I hope this raises awareness in our community as we head toward the future.
Jeanie Forbes
Oak Park
Reader Comments
1 Comment - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2016
|
To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
@ Elizabeth Yeazel: Try Westchester or Lagrange,
By Brian Slowiak
Posted: January 19th, 2017 3:48 PM
After the state legislature allowed the Early...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: January 19th, 2017 3:23 PM
@Elizabeth. I hope you stay in town....
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:40 PM
I wonder if the parents who wrote that letter knew the...
By Jeff Schroeder
Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:38 PM
I would like to know who the Village thinks will live...
By Elizabeth Yeazel
Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:04 PM
Brian - would not be surprised!!
By John Butch Murtagh
Posted: January 19th, 2017 12:20 PM
Cathy was hoping to cash in on a rigged system that...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: January 19th, 2017 9:49 AM
Jesus wa enlightened He loved those who the...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: January 19th, 2017 9:32 AM
. Is it possible that the Village of Oak Park is on ...
By Brian Slowiak
Posted: January 19th, 2017 8:49 AM
@ Dwyer - last week you commented that you intend to...
By Ray Simpson
Posted: January 18th, 2017 10:14 PM
Stephanie Walquist Facebook Verified
Posted: January 18th, 2017 8:28 PM
Thank you for writing this important letter! Almost a billions birds die each year because of collisions with glass. These animals, weighing perhaps a few ounces, travel thousands of miles spanning two continents through their migrations, surviving predators, habitat loss, fragmentation, degradation, outdoor cats, & climate change, only to fly into a window b/c they see tree's reflection. Over 400 of our N. American birds are headed toward extinction--we humans have a lot of power--let's use it to the good for each other and for these other animals that also belong on this Earth. It is only the ethical thing to do.