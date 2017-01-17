Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
41°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Riva Pola Loula, 101

Active resident at the Oak Park Arms

Opinion: Obituaries

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Riva Pola Loula

Riva Pola Loula (née Andreuccetti), 101, died on Jan. 10, 2017. Born on July 15, 1915, she was active throughout her life and right up till the end at the Oak Park Arms, where she volunteered in the library, served on the Welcoming Committee, sang in the choir, and was a member of the Spanish Club. A deacon at Warren Park Presbyterian Church, she was a member of Berwyn Amvets Auxiliary GI Post 24, past president of American Legion Auxiliary Post 422, and a member of CSA Fraternal Life Lodge, R.T. Crane Jr. Lodge #7, and Marguerite K. Speir Salon #773. 

Riva Loula was the wife of the late Frank Loula and the mother of and the late Roberta Gisselman. She is survived by her son Gilbert (Jane) Michelotti; her son-in-law, David Gisselman; her grandchildren, Robert (Cheryl) Michelotti, Jennifer (Chad) Bentley-Michelotti, Matthew Penar, Bradley (Rachel) Penar, Lynn Thompson, Lee (Brett) Reid and Scott Gisselman; and her great-grandchildren, Jonathon, Massimo and Anthony Michelotti, Noah Bentley, Sawyer and Olivia Penar, Rosie and Annabelle Penar, Loray Thompson, and Paige and Calleigh Reid. 

Services were held at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home in Oak Park on Jan. 16, followed by interment at Bohemian National Cemetery. 

The family appreciates memorials to the Rainbow Hospice, 1550 Bishop Ct., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. 

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2016

To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

BASEMENT CLEANING

Appliances & Furniture Removal Pickup & Delivery. 708-848-9404

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Hi! I'm interested in knowing more about the...

By Sara Torres

Posted: January 19th, 2017 4:25 PM

On: Why not recreate the Blue Parrot on...

@Tom & @Brian: Thank you for the suggestions. We...

By Elizabeth Yeazel

Posted: January 19th, 2017 4:08 PM

On: New tower planned for downtown Oak...

@ Elizabeth Yeazel: Try Westchester or Lagrange,

By Brian Slowiak

Posted: January 19th, 2017 3:48 PM

On: New tower planned for downtown Oak...

After the state legislature allowed the Early...

By Barbara Joan

Posted: January 19th, 2017 3:23 PM

On: D97 upholds Lincoln principal's...

@Elizabeth. I hope you stay in town....

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:40 PM

On: New tower planned for downtown Oak...

I wonder if the parents who wrote that letter knew the...

By Jeff Schroeder

Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:38 PM

On: D97 upholds Lincoln principal's...

I would like to know who the Village thinks will live...

By Elizabeth Yeazel

Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:04 PM

On: New tower planned for downtown Oak...

Brian - would not be surprised!!

By John Butch Murtagh

Posted: January 19th, 2017 12:20 PM

On: New tower planned for downtown Oak...

Cathy was hoping to cash in on a rigged system that...

By Barbara Joan

Posted: January 19th, 2017 9:49 AM

On: A letter of support for Cathy...

Jesus wa enlightened He loved those who the...

By Barbara Joan

Posted: January 19th, 2017 9:32 AM

On: The best in our lifetime

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close