Riva Pola Loula, 101

Riva Pola Loula (née Andreuccetti), 101, died on Jan. 10, 2017. Born on July 15, 1915, she was active throughout her life and right up till the end at the Oak Park Arms, where she volunteered in the library, served on the Welcoming Committee, sang in the choir, and was a member of the Spanish Club. A deacon at Warren Park Presbyterian Church, she was a member of Berwyn Amvets Auxiliary GI Post 24, past president of American Legion Auxiliary Post 422, and a member of CSA Fraternal Life Lodge, R.T. Crane Jr. Lodge #7, and Marguerite K. Speir Salon #773.

Riva Loula was the wife of the late Frank Loula and the mother of and the late Roberta Gisselman. She is survived by her son Gilbert (Jane) Michelotti; her son-in-law, David Gisselman; her grandchildren, Robert (Cheryl) Michelotti, Jennifer (Chad) Bentley-Michelotti, Matthew Penar, Bradley (Rachel) Penar, Lynn Thompson, Lee (Brett) Reid and Scott Gisselman; and her great-grandchildren, Jonathon, Massimo and Anthony Michelotti, Noah Bentley, Sawyer and Olivia Penar, Rosie and Annabelle Penar, Loray Thompson, and Paige and Calleigh Reid.

Services were held at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home in Oak Park on Jan. 16, followed by interment at Bohemian National Cemetery.

The family appreciates memorials to the Rainbow Hospice, 1550 Bishop Ct., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056.