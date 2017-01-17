Red-light camera haiku
Opinion: Letters To The Editor
Great investigative reporting.
Response from villages?
Silence is deafening.
It's all about $$$.
Jack Crowe
Oak Park
Red light cameras are government-run money-grab rackets that should be illegal in every state, as they are in some already. Using for-profit camera companies as any part of traffic enforcement guarantees that purpose will be profits, not safety. James C. Walker, National Motorists Association