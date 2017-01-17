Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
Red-light camera haiku

Opinion: Letters To The Editor

Great investigative reporting. 

Response from villages? 

Silence is deafening. 

It's all about $$$. 

 

Jack Crowe

Oak Park 

James Walker  

Posted: January 18th, 2017 7:20 AM

Red light cameras are government-run money-grab rackets that should be illegal in every state, as they are in some already. Using for-profit camera companies as any part of traffic enforcement guarantees that purpose will be profits, not safety. James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

