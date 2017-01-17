Our health and safety come before profits

Neoliberal, noun: One who supports enhanced power and influence of corporations and curtailed power of civil society.

One of the many, many, many claims made by the donald on his way to losing the popular vote is that he would renegotiate NAFTA and make it better, better, better.

I don't want the donald renegotiating NAFTA, given that I think he is an unhinged threat to the health and well-being of this planet and those living on it. If he does go forward with renegotiations, then we, the people, need to weigh in.

No top-secret negotiations guided by trans-national corporations. People and planet first — all the people and the entire planet. Not just America first. We need strong and enforceable labor and environmental standards.

End the Investor-State Dispute Settlement system that allows trans-national corporations to sue the U.S. government before a panel composed of pro-corporate lawyers. This system allows multinational corporations to sue over the belief that these corporations are being kept from profits because of laws that protect our health and welfare. The protection of capital investment should not supersede the public interest.

We must require imported goods and services to meet our minimal domestic health and safety and environmental rules. Corporations always whine about our tough health and safety laws. Too bad. Our health and safety are non-negotiable.

After President Obama gave up trying to pass the Trans-Pacific Partnership he, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, and other neo-liberal Democrats have begun stating the obvious: We've lost jobs because the pace of increased high technology has made our workers vulnerable.

No mention of how to move forward in the education and training of our workers in the present and in the future. No mention of how to remove incentives and protections for corporations that move jobs offshore. No, these neo-liberal Democrats are tossing out the red meat of job loss due to high technology now so that when the donald can't bring jobs back to America, can't keep his promises to American workers who voted for him, it's egg on his face.

Well, I'll like seeing egg on the donald's face, but whenever you hear some neo-liberal Democrat crowing, "Where are the jobs, Donald?" ask how many jobs did Americans lose due to Democratic President Bill Clinton passing NAFTA.

Tom Broderick

Greater Oak Park Democratic Socialists of America