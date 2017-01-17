Oak Parker to debut prize-winning film at Siskel Center
Seth McClellan's Little Wound's Warriors will screen in Chicago for first time on Jan. 21
|Share on Facebook
|Share on Twitter
Oak Park filmmaker Seth McClellan remembers the first time he took a trip to Badlands National Park in South Dakota. It was during a winter of his childhood.
"That's one of the most beautiful places I've ever been," said McClellan, of the park's jagged terrain, during a recent phone interview.
"It's stunning," he said. "The stark, vivid composition is just gorgeous. It was awe-inspiring and it's always been a lifelong dream for me to return there."
The park's terrifying beauty backdrops McClellan's 2016 documentary, Little Wound's Warriors, which will have its Chicago debut at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago's Gene Siskel Film Center on Jan. 21. Last year, the film won the Best Public Service Award at the 2016 American Indian Film Festival in San Francisco — the oldest Native American film festival in the world.
"A big part of what we did with this film is solicit a lot of feedback from our interview subjects and community members, so it wasn't just another white guy swooping in and creating poverty tourism, essentially," McClellan said.
The film is about the Lakota Sioux Native Americans who live on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, which is located just south of Badlands, in the park's shadows. McClellan said that when he visited the national park as a child, his knowledge of the reservation was contoured by the limits of American history.
"Like most Americans, you're sort of aware of that stuff in the background, but you don't really appreciate it," the filmmaker said, of the reservation's existence. "The big point of the movie is to show what taking these people's land actually did to them. I wanted to show how the genocide that made America prosperous actually worked out for the victims of it."
McClellan shot the film over 12 days last winter. He had been drawn to Pine Ridge after a friend of his, Mark Hetzel, who is also the film's co-producer, told him about an outbreak of suicide among teenage girls on the reservation the previous winter. Hetzel had been teaching at Little Wound High School, located on the reservation, since 2014.
Between December 2014 and May 2015, nine people between 12 and 24 years old committed suicide at Pine Ridge, according to a New York Times article published at the time. Within that same span of time, more than 100 people within that age range attempted suicide.
"We started asking why this was happening and I got really curious," said McClellan, who added that, as with many residents of rural, impoverished reservations, the Pine Ridge Lakota suffer from high rates of alcoholism, generational poverty and violence.
"I wanted to know the causes and what makes girls that young do that," he said. "The most basic conclusion is that it's all rooted in genocide."
McClellan, a mass communications professor at Triton College, has directed or co-produced other documentaries, including King in Chicago (2008) and Chicago Heights (2009), that are all oriented in social justice struggles. Little Wound's Warriors, the filmmaker said, follows a well-worn path for him.
"My other films deal with social justice and race, because we have to do a better job of understanding what causes cultural and personal dysfunction like the suicide epidemic at Pine Ridge or the murder epidemic in Chicago," McClellan said. "We can't get there without really understanding the context. Where did the narrative go wrong for people?"
McClellan said that, compounded with the generational effects of genocide, the culture of the Native Americans of Pine Ridge is slipping away.
"If you rip people out of their culture and don't let them have a cultural narrative or personal story — we didn't just slaughter the Indians, we rounded them up, took all their land, forbade them from speaking their language and from practicing their traditional ceremonies, we even took their kids away from them and put them in Christian schools — if you do all those kinds of things it doesn't come out well," McClellan said.
The film, however, is more than the sum of that genocidal history, McClellan said. By the time he had wrapped up shooting, he was hopeful — even a bit jealous.
"I went out there thinking I'd kind of feel sorry for these people, and I left feeling envious, because of the kind of culture and tradition they're reconnecting with," McClellan said. "On the reservation, the young people are really finding who they are — they're reconnecting with their language, their heritage and their traditional ceremonies."
To purchase tickets to the Jan. 21 screening of Little Big Wound's Warriors, visit: www.siskelfilmcenter.org/littlewoundswarriors.
CONTACT: michael@oakpark.com
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2016
|
To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Hi! I'm interested in knowing more about the...
By Sara Torres
Posted: January 19th, 2017 4:25 PM
@Tom & @Brian: Thank you for the suggestions. We...
By Elizabeth Yeazel
Posted: January 19th, 2017 4:08 PM
@ Elizabeth Yeazel: Try Westchester or Lagrange,
By Brian Slowiak
Posted: January 19th, 2017 3:48 PM
After the state legislature allowed the Early...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: January 19th, 2017 3:23 PM
@Elizabeth. I hope you stay in town....
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:40 PM
I wonder if the parents who wrote that letter knew the...
By Jeff Schroeder
Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:38 PM
I would like to know who the Village thinks will live...
By Elizabeth Yeazel
Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:04 PM
Brian - would not be surprised!!
By John Butch Murtagh
Posted: January 19th, 2017 12:20 PM
Cathy was hoping to cash in on a rigged system that...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: January 19th, 2017 9:49 AM
Jesus wa enlightened He loved those who the...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: January 19th, 2017 9:32 AM