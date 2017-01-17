Norma Barnard, 74

Norma Panzka Barnard, 74, former longtime resident of Oak Park and Lombard, died on Jan. 13, 2017. Born on July 19, 1942 to Walter and Mary Panzka, she grew up in, and then raised her family in, Oak Park. She worked at Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital and then pursued a retail career at Nordstrom's. Her joys in life were her children and grandchildren. She loved to laugh and will be remembered as a warm, kind, and generous woman of great faith.

Norma Barnard is survived by her children, John, Ellen (Raymond Alamilla), Steve (Stephanie), and Mary (Angel Galarza); her grandchildren, Ben and Emily Plourde, Mali, Emma and Jacob Barnard, and Ceci Galarza; her siblings, Marilyn and Mike Gray; and she was the aunt of six. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Janet.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 611 Randolph St. in Oak Park at 10 a.m., followed by private interment.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Westchester Food Pantry, c/o Westchester Village Hall, 10300 Roosevelt Road in Westchester 60154, or https://publicgood.com/org/westchester-food-pantry, are appreciated.